A city that is known for its endless shoreline, picturesque hilltops, iconic locations is also home to one of the most famous universities portrayed in Telugu cinema. Ever wondered where you came across that beautiful campus while watching Telugu movies? Well, it’s none other than our very own GITAM University, Visakhapatnam. The university attracts not only students for world-class education but also attracts directors from across industries for its unique architecture. The Balayogi Kala Pranganam a.k.a. Open Auditorium is a famous option for all college-related scenes of many movies. Other locations in GITAM such as the Gandhi Park, Civil Bhavan, Bheemas Canteen, and the walking path are the places where a few Telugu movies were shot in Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam is the preferred city for many Telugu, Oriya, and Bengali movie shootings. Movies such as Singham 2, Gang Leader have been shot in the city for its breathtaking views.

Here is the list of a few Telugu movies that were shot at the GITAM University in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham is a 2017 romantic comedy directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The movie was produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under the Annapurna Studios banner. This movie stars Naga Chaitanya (portraying the role of Shiva), Rakul Preet Singh (portraying the role of Bhramarambha), Jagapathi Babu, and Sampath Raj in prominent roles. Bhramarambha, the lead female character comes to Vizag to join college for pursuing higher studies. A few scenes of this movie were shot in the Girls Hostel at Gitam University, Vizag, while others were shot at the Pharmacy Building and walking path. In one of the scenes Shiva, the lead male character comes to meet Bhramarambha near the Girls Hostel, this scene was shot outside the hostel gate.

#2 Srirastu Subhamastu

Yet another movie shot in the Gitam University campus, Srirastu Subhamastu is a 2016 romantic comedy directed by Parasuram. The movie was produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. It stars Allu Sirish and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Sumalatha, and Ali are seen in supporting roles. A few scenes from this movie are shot near the Girls Hostel, Gitam Hospital, Canteen, and Gandhi Park of Gitam University, Vizag.

#3 Solo

Solo is a 2011 Telugu film written and directed by Parasuram. The movie stars Nara Rohit and Nisha Aggarwal in lead roles. A few scenes of Nisha Agarwal in college were shot near the Administration Building. And few scenes are shot in the NTR Park where the duo (Nara Rohit, and Nisha Aggarwal) argue about the coincidence of meeting.

#4 Solo Bratuke So Better

This comedy-drama, released post the lockdown, is the story of a guy who preached singlehood. A scene was shot at the open auditorium where the lead actor Sai Dharam Tej gives a speech to his fellow mates in college about singlehood. We can see a few scenes near the Civil Bhavan, and at the Bheemas Canteen where the female lead Nabha Natasha and Sai Dharam Tej discuss the fest.

#5 Ninnu Kori

The Romantic comedy was directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars Nani, Nivetha Thomas, Adi Pinisetty in lead roles. The movie was has a few scenes shot in two different universities of Vizag, The Gitam University and Andra University. While the male lead is shown in the libraries of Andra University, the female lead is portrayed to be a student of Gitam University. The female lead is also seen practicing dance in the college auditorium. The movie was also shot at various other locations within the city.

#6 Student No.1

The iconic drama flick of Jr. NTR, was directed by S.S. Rajamouli in the year 2001. The film stars Gajala in the female lead role. Many iconic scenes of this movie were shot at the Gitam universities parks and the front gate. The songs of the movie were also shot at the college canteen.

#7 Nuvve Kavali

The romantic Telugu movie starring Tarun and Richa Pallod was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, produced by Ramoji Rao. The most iconic song from the movie,’ Anagana Akasam Undi’ was shot in the University’s open auditorium.