Stand-Up comedian Sai Kiran to perform in Vizag on THIS date

Popular stand-up comedian Sai Kiran is set to bring laughter to Vizag with a multi-city stand-up comedy tour in Andhra Pradesh. He is the first artist in India to perform four completely different shows in a single tour, giving audiences in different cities an exclusive comedy experience. He is known for his widely acclaimed comedy sets, including “Dark Skin and Getting Married” (the most viral English comedy video on YouTube by an Indian comic) and several other relatable stand-up sets, and has built a strong connection with audiences through his sharp observational humour and storytelling.

Sai Kiran’s tour will cover four cities in Andhra Pradesh in his first leg of the tour in the state. The tour kicks off from January 24 in Rajahmundry, followed by a show in Kakinada on January 25, Vizag on January 26, and Vizianagaram on January 27.

The tour is being organised by The Grin Club, a homegrown brand, which has been instrumental in the growth of stand-up comedy culture in Andhra Pradesh. The brand has plans to add more Telugu cities in Sai Kiran’s next leg of the tour, including Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati.

The Grin Club initially started its journey with shows in Vijayawada and has since earned nationwide recognition. The co-founder of the club, Parakh Gupta, has also toured across Europe and the UK with professional stand-up comedian Rajasekhar Mamidanna. The club has already planned a packed comedy calendar for the coming weeks, with a promising line-up of popular comedians Manhar Seth, Rajasekhar Mamidanna, and Pranit More, a Bigboss runner-up.

Tickets to the Matrimania by Sai Kiran in Vizag are available on BookMyShow and the official social media handles of The Grin Club. This show’s venue is Hotel Ocean Vista Bay. The show starts at 6pm on January 26.