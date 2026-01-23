Visakhapatnam Charlapalli Special Train Announced, Details Here!

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of Basant Panchami or Republic Day, East Coast Railway has decided to run one pair of special trains between Visakhapatnam (VSKP) and Charlapalli (CHZ).

The Train No. 08517 Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli Special Express will depart from Visakhapatnam on Sunday, January 25, at 5.30 PM. The train is scheduled to arrive at Duvvada at 6:03 PM and depart at 6:05 PM. It will reach Charlapalli the next day, Monday, at 8:15 AM.

In the return direction, the Train No. 08518 Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Charlapalli on Monday, January 26, at 3.30 PM. The train is scheduled to arrive at Duvvada at 5:48 AM and depart at 5:50 AM the next morning. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 7:00 AM on Tuesday.

The train’s composition consists of one 2nd AC, five 3rd AC, twelve sleeper, two general second class, and two second class cum luggage (Divtangjan) coaches. The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Anaparthi, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Krishna Canal, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, and Pagidipalli between Charlapalli and Visakhapatnam.

Passengers are requested to note the timings and schedule their travel plans accordingly.

