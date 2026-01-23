Visakha Utsav 2026: Collector Reviews Festival Arrangements

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad has directed officials of all departments to work in coordination for the success of Visakha Utsav 2026, being held from January 24 to February 1 in Vizag and other districts.

At a preparatory meeting held at the Collectorate on January 23, the Collector reviewed the arrangements for the festival, including security, traffic, parking, sanitation, electricity, fire safety, and medical services.

He said the carnival, cultural programmes, drone show, live concerts, and performances by local artistes should be captivating. He instructed that the carnival procession, starting from the AU Convention Hall, should be conducted meticulously, and VIP hospitality, reception, and protocol systems should be prepared in advance. He also directed that strict safety standards must be adhered to in the adventure sports, hot air balloon, and water sports scheduled at RK Beach, Gokul Park, Rushikonda, Bheemili, and other locations. He instructed that precautions should be taken regarding permissions, registration processes, and other aspects related to events such as food stalls, fun activities, culinary competitions, and fashion shows.

The Collector suggested that traffic management, parking arrangements, and CCTV surveillance systems should be effectively implemented. He directed the officials to ensure that sanitation, drinking water supply, mobile toilets, medical teams, and fire safety arrangements were in place, and proactive measures were taken to prevent any disruption in power supply.

He instructed all departments to work responsibly with the goal of successfully conducting the Visakha Utsav without causing any inconvenience to the public.

The District Collector clarified that the main venues would be RK Beach and Gokul Park opposite the Novotel Hotel. He stated that the events would be held at Gokul Park instead of the MGM venue. He directed the officials to make robust arrangements accordingly.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, and officials from the Police, Tourism, R&B, Electricity, Fire, and Medical departments, among others, participated in the meeting.

