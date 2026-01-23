India vs New Zealand Vizag T20I on Jan 28, Cricket Fever Returns!

Cricket fans in Vizag are in for another big cricket match, with India VS New Zealand T20I set to play at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on January 28.

The Andhra Cricket Association has made comprehensive arrangements for the T20I cricket match in Vizag between India and New Zealand. City Police Commissioner has discussed security measures, traffic regulations, crowd management, stadium operations, and sanitation. Tickets for the match will be sold exclusively online, with no offline sales available. Online ticket sales begin January 23 (today) at 5 PM.

Given their experience from previous matches, the ACA has decided to implement a few changes, one of which is the allocation of seat numbers. Unlike the last time, this time ticket buyers will be required to occupy only the seats allocated to them. Seat numbers will be given with tickets. During the previous cricket matches in Vizag, the first-come, first-served rule had caused trouble for ticket buyers as people had flocked to the cricket stadium hours before the game, making it difficult for ticket buyers to access the seats allocated to them.

Elaborate security measures have been discussed, especially at entry points and parking areas, with plans to install additional CCTV cameras for the India VS New Zealand T20I match in Vizag. Extra police forces will also be deployed to ensure the security of both cricket enthusiasts and fans. GVMC Zonal Commissioner Ayyappa Naidu said that in collaboration with ACA, measures have been taken to host this event with zero waste management.

