Andhra Pradesh to Get More Cricket Stadiums, Says ACA Chief

On Tuesday, January 6, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath spoke about the ACA’s plans to develop new cricket stadiums across Vizag, Mangalagiri, Kadapa, and Mulapadu, featuring world-class infrastructure and global hospitality-level amenities. Through this, the ACA aims to host more national and international matches in Andhra Pradesh regularly.

While addressing the media during the inauguration ceremony of the new ACA administration office, in the presence of ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu, Vice-President Narasimha Rao, joint-secretary Vijay Kumar, treasurer Dandamudi Srinivasa Rao, and many other ACA members, he said that the ACA operations were being managed efficiently by the Game Development Office in Vizag, along with the administeration office in Vijaywada. He also mentioned the support of Secretary Satish Babu, who made it possible for many international cricket matches to happen in Andhra Pradesh.

He also noted that the number of matches conducted in Vizag over the last year and a half was higher than the total number of matches performed in the preceding decade. He also announced that talent search programmes will be conducted in 82 rural districts across Andhra to identify and train future cricketers. He further mentioned that APL matches will also be held across the four districts mentioned above.

The infrastructure of the cricket stadium in Mulapadu will be similar to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The cricket stadium in Mangalagiri will have 50 rooms, and the stadium in Kadapa will also have large accommodation facilities.

Foreign coach Gary Stead and former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj have been appointed as mentors to ensure both the men’s and women’s cricket teams receive excellent training, guidance, and support.

