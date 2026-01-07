Best solo travelling destinations for 2026!

After endless meetings, reports, and presentations, being at the office sometimes feels like a routine. With another round of holidays coming up for Sankranti this month, now’s the perfect time to plan a relaxing getaway! If you want to plan and visit certain places without the pressure of being rushed, you should consider travelling solo. Travelling solo can be empowering, allowing you to explore freely and move at your own pace. This time of the year has a variety of places worth exploring through solo travel. Here is a guide to the best solo travelling destinations worth visiting in January 2026!

Best Solo Travelling Destinations Worth Adding To Your 2026 Bucket List!

Tropical Sites:

If you enjoy tropical and sultry weather with open beaches and cool air, these are some places you can solo-travel to!

Goa

Goa is a popular destination for vacations with friends and honeymoons. For solo travelling, Goa has some places that can be visited alone. If you love a social atmosphere where you can converse with other travellers and enjoy festivals, North Goa should be your priority. South Goa is suitable for travellers who enjoy quieter beaches, a slow-paced lifestyle, and yoga retreats.

Thailand

Thailand is described as a great destination for solo travelling. This place boasts a convenient public transport system, a vibrant cultural scene, and plenty of hostels and budget-friendly stays. This is a great destination to kick off your solo travel journey!

Canary Islands

Here is a place with black and white sand beaches! The Canary Islands are a Spanish Archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, and are some rugged volcanic islands. There are eight unique islands, each with its own charm, exceptional cuisine, and global connectivity. Every island offers a distinct experience, ensuring something new to discover at every stop.

Cultural Hubs:

While travelling is an opportunity to explore the unknown, learning about other cultures, heritage, and history is appealing to certain travellers. If this sounds like you, here are some places to travel to:

Jaipur

Nicknamed the “Paris of India,” Jaipur is among the country’s most popular tourist destinations and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City. Boasting a rich legacy as India’s first planned city, it was established during the reign of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. With its vibrant culture, well-structured layout, and fascinating history, Jaipur offers an experience that’s both easy to explore and deeply engaging.

Peru

Peru is a South American country with a rich history, breathtaking geography, vibrant cuisine, and preserved historical sites. This is the land of multilayered archaeology, where you can find both natural and cultural wonders. Peru’s history is one of the world’s oldest, tracing back to the 10th millennium BCE Caral-Supe civilisation.

Italy

One of the most picturesque countries in the world, Italy, which is the land of art and heritage, is always a perfect choice. There is a lot to explore in this country, starting with immersive museums, pleasant weather, delicious cuisine, and valuable culture to learn about.

Winter Wonderlands:

Snow and ice are two of the fascinating things that one can witness during the winter season. There are very few places in India where snowfall can be observed, so if you love winter for its chilly and snow-filled atmosphere, here are the best destinations for solo travelling!

Manali

Manali is a high-altitude Himalayan resort town located in Himachal Pradesh. Known for its cool climate and snow-capped mountains, this place is perfect for those who appreciate natural terrain and snow-filled roads. During your visit, sample the scrumptious local cuisine, take part in various adventure sports, and explore the city on foot for the best experience!

Iceland

Picture this: large buildings covered in snow and surrounded by snow-capped mountains on all sides. In winter, Iceland has only a few hours of daylight, but its skies come alive with the dazzling Northern Lights. During your visit, you can sample local cuisine, explore charming streets, and experience thrilling adventures like snorkelling, glacier hiking, ice caving, and more.

With these best solo travelling destinations, you can pick your favourite place, make plans, and clear your calendar for the trip!

Important: Please remember to research each destination, its local practices, and etiquette before traveling solo. This article highlights places that are best to visit in January.

