Maritime Museums in Vizag: A Journey Through Naval Heritage

Visakhapatnam, referred to as the “Jewel of the East Coast,” is the largest city in Andhra Pradesh and the third-largest on India’s eastern seaboard. Its transformation into a maritime hub began with its geographical position. The city serves as the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. This is its strategic importance, thus creating the foundation for multiple naval and maritime museums. Today, Visakhapatnam is home to five Maritime museums, a proud achievement for the city! Let us take a look at these museums and their interesting facts!

The INS Kursura is South Asia’s first and the world’s second submarine museum. The INS Kursura served in the Arabian Sea during the historic Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and numerous other naval operations. Decommissioned in 2001, INS Kursura continues to receive the Indian Navy’s “Dressing Ship” honour, a tribute reserved only for active-duty vessels. The submarine-turned-museum offers us glimpses into the torpedo rooms, crew quarters, sonar and radar systems, and the complex control panels.

Entry Fee: Adults- Rs 70, Children- Rs 40, school children in a group: Rs 20. For a camera- Rs 50 and for a video camera- Rs 200.

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday- 4 PM to 8 PM

Please note that the museum is closed on Mondays. On all Sundays and public holidays, the museum will open for visitors from 11 AM to 1:30 PM

The Tupolev TU-142 is a Russian maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Decommissioned in 2017, the aircraft was transported from the Navy’s Arakkonam base. It was then dismantled, reassembled, and transformed into a stunning museum. The TU-142 has served the Indian Armed Forces for 29 years and has become a major tourist attraction. There is a flight stimulator platform, which can be enjoyed through VR headsets.

Entry Fee: Adults- Rs 70 and Children- Rs 40, with a free audio guide. No extra camera fee.

Timings: Monday to Friday: 2 PM to 8:30 PM, Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Please adhere to the rules and do not click pictures inside of the aircraft.

3. Sea Harrier Museum:

Housed within the 22,000 sq. ft. Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan, the Sea Harrier museum showcases a vividly suspended Sea Harrier fighter jet from the ceiling. The highlights of the museum are the Indian Navy Sea Harrier FRS 51 (IN 606), a retired aircraft, and the Harrier GR3, a variant of the famous British Harrier aircraft that can take off and land vertically (VTOL — Vertical Take-Off and Landing), which had played a remarkable role in the Falklands War (1982).

Entry Fee: Adults- Rs 70 and Children- Rs 40. For a video camera- Rs 200.

Timings: Monday to Saturday: 2 PM to 8:30 PM, Sunday: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 PM to 8:30 PM

On 18 August 2025, Visakhapatnam witnessed the inauguration of the UH-3H helicopter museum. This legendary helicopter, known as “Saaras”, could carry up to 19 passengers and was inducted into service in 2009 with Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 350 at INS Dega, right here in Visakhapatnam. The UH-3H also played a key role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during cyclones and natural disasters.

Entry Fee: Adults- Rs 100, Children- Rs 50, and school children in a group: Rs 20 per head. For a video camera- Rs 220.

5. Visakha Museum

The Visakha Museum, established in 1991, includes the Indian Maritime Museum, embraces wartime relics, houses an unexploded 250-lb bomb dropped by the Japanese during World War II, and the remnants of the Pakistani submarine ‘PNS Ghazi’. It also features a wide range of ancient weaponry, coins, traditional costumes and paintings. The museum showcases the heritage of Visakhapatnam through oil portraits of the Vijayanagaram royalty, the Rajahs of Jaipur (Orissa), the Kirlampudi family, and the paintings from Abburi Kalakendra, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and tourists.

Entry Fee: Adults- Rs 10, Children- Rs 5 (5 – 12 years).

Timings: All week- 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Please note that the museum is closed on Friday.

Also, the museums are usually closed during public holidays, unless specified. Please do a quick check before planning on visiting the museums.

Today, with five distinct maritime museums, the city has firmly established itself as a unique hub of India’s maritime heritage. From the thrill of walking through a real submarine to learning about naval aviation and maritime history, These maritime museums in Vizag reflect the city’s deep connection with the sea and its commitment to showcasing this heritage for generations to come.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.