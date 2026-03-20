Best places in Vizag for a perfect March day out!

March in Vizag brings brisk mornings, vibrant sunsets, and just enough warmth for irresistible beach plans. Whether you’re craving adventure, a leisurely day in nature, or delicious cuisine with a view, the city offers something for every outing. Here’s how you can plan a perfect March day in Vizag, with a mix of must-visit places and experiences: 1. Start your day with a breathtaking sunrise Start your morning with a radiant sunrise along Vizag’s beautiful shoreline. At RK Beach, enjoy the lively atmosphere with vendors serving hot breakfasts, local tiffins, and fresh coffee or tea. If you prefer a more peaceful beginning, Sagar Nagar Beach offers a gentle ambience and inviting seaside stalls.

2. Explore the new additions in Vizag

Vizag has a stunning new addition to its tourist attractions, the cantilever skywalk glass bridge! Perched at an elevation of 1000 ft above the Bay of Bengal, this architectural marvel offers a thrilling yet serene experience, with sweeping views of lush hills surrounding it and the vast coastline. For the best experience, plan your visit early in the morning or around sunset, when the crowds are lighter and the views are especially beautiful. As a safety tip, wear comfortable shoes with good grip and avoid leaning too far on the glass sections. While exploring the skywalk, you can also take time to enjoy a nearby ropeway ride for an added thrill. Address: Glass Bridge, Kailasagiri hilltop

3. Birdwatching amidst lakes

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Kondakarla Ava is a serene escape from the chaos. It is a bird sanctuary with a lake in its backdrop, which also houses an endangered forest in the foothills of the Eastern Ghats. You can spot endangered bird species here. Address: Kondakarla Ava, Kondakarla Village, Atchutapuram Mandal

4. Visit a Museum

Vizag is full of underrated and undiscovered gems, and one such place is the Visakha Museum. It houses rare and historic pieces, ranging from Palaeolithic era and Stone Age tools to artefacts from ancient civilisations, including the Indus Valley Civilisation, Harappan Civilisation, and Lothal Civilisation. The museum also features Buddhist artefacts, medieval bronze objects, royal belongings such as gold, silk, and jewellery from the Maharaja of Vizianagaram, an ancient armoury, and exhibits from the Colonial era. Among its most striking displays are war artefacts, including remnants of a Japanese bomb dropped on Vizag and parts of the PNS Ghazi, which was destroyed by India during the Indo-Pakistani War. Address: Visakha Museum, opposite Palm Beach Hotel, Kirlampudi Layout

5. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

For nature lovers and adventure seekers, this place offers a range of activities like trekking, adventure sports, and boating. Surrounded by vast stretches of untouched lush greenery, it also gives you a chance to spot diverse wildlife, making it a perfect blend of thrill and tranquillity. Address: Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, opposite to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on NH-16, Yendada

6. Mangamari Beach

This lesser-crowded beach is known for its untouched, breathtaking natural beauty, exciting water sports like scuba diving, and its picture-perfect setting that’s ideal for pre-wedding shoots.

Whether you’re a local rediscovering your city or a traveller seeking new horizons, March in Vizag invites you to embrace its energy and beauty. With every sunrise on the shore, adventure in the hills, and festival in the streets, you’ll find countless reasons to fall in love with Vizag all over again. Plan your perfect day, and let the city’s charm make it truly unforgettable.