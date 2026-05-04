Eco-tourism to boost with eco-friendly night stays in Vizag!

The Forest Department is preparing to launch eco-tourism with overnight activities at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag, combining the experience of the forest and nature trails.

The Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is being developed under the Government of India’s new policy, Nagar Van Yojana. The sanctuary spans 71 square kilometres and is poised to become an important eco-tourism destination in Vizag. Built with a budget of Rs 2 crore, the Kambalkonda Nagaravanam is attracting over 200 visitors and up to 500 on weekends.

To manage the sanctuary, the Forest Department has enlisted 25 members from local tribal communities, joining conservation efforts while generating livelihoods.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag

According to authorities, travellers, tourists, and visitors can look at eco-friendly huts for overnight stays and explore the sanctuary through 3 km, 5 km, and 7 km. Families and casual visitors will be attracted more to shorter trailers, and adventure enthusiasts will be offered a more immersive trekking experience.

The other features in the sanctuary include nature walk trails, rope-walking activities, viewpoints, bird-watching towers, and designated picnic spots. Located between the Simhachalam hill range to the west and the Gambheeram reservoir to the north-east, the place offers a distinct ecological landscape.

Kambalakonda is home to several endemic and native species including spotted deer, sambars, rabbits, jackals, civets, mongoose, and spotted deer.

The forest also organises seasonal blooms of Bush Plum trees and clusters of jungle berries, and butterfly populations enrich the sanctuary’s ecological character.

The Forest Department is considering introducing the integrated packages that combine Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre, and Kailasagiri.

Visitors can choose a single package covering all four destinations, including the night stay huts at Kambalakonda, instead of visiting each site separately.

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