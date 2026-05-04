Anakapalle Vande Bharat express flagged off, with a halt in proposal

C.M. Ramesh, Chairman of the Railway Standing Committee and Member of Parliament from Anakapalle, has said that he will propose a halt for Vande Bharat Express at Anakapalle.

Speaking to the media after flagging off the newly launched Anakapalle-Cherlapalli train at Anakapalle Railway Station along with Anakapalle MLA Konatala Ramakrishna, Urban Finance Corporation Committee chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, District Collector Vijay Krishnan, and railway officials, the MP said that three new trains were sanctioned after talks with the Railway Board authorities to fulfil the long-standing aspiration of the people of the district. He said that the train running between Anakapalle and Cherlapalli (Hyderabad), a special train earlier, was made a regular weekly express. He said that this would be very useful for thousands of people who go to Hyderabad for jobs, business and educational needs.

He said that the Anakapalle-Tirupati train service would be launched on May 8, and it would be useful for devotees going for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. He also announced that the Anakapalle-Sholapur train would also be available in the same week.

“With several measures being taken, Anakapalle is making rapid strides in the fields of development, logistics, and industrialisation.”

He said that the modernisation work of the railway station, taken up with Rs 18 crore, was progressing at a fast pace. He also said that land acquisition process related to ROB and RUB constructions, was accelerated. Pending bridge works in the town were nearing completion, he added.

Earlier, the MP interacted with the passengers of the new train and got their feedback.

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