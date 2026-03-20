Vizag cybercrime scam: 7 duped in digital arrest fraud

Despite repeated advisories and widespread warnings across media and social media platforms about cyberfraud in Vizag, the issue continues to surge. Cybercriminals are quick to devise new modus operandi to lure their targets.

According to reports, the most common method recently involves cybercriminals posing as officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). In the second week of March alone, seven people were duped of over Rs 55 lakhs. Among them, a 58-year-old chief general manager from Vizag lost Rs 30 lakhs after receiving a fraud WhatsApp call from fraudsters posing as ATS officials, who falsely accused him of involvement in a money laundering case linked to terrorism. He then received a follow-up WhatsApp video call from the same group, this time impersonating Delhi Police officials. After the calls, he approached the Vizag cybercrime police and filed a complaint.

An additional six victims also reported similar incidents, where they transferred Rs 25 lakh after being intimidated under similar threats.

Police noted that most fraudsters issue such threats posing as the police, the CBI, the Supreme Court, NCB, or telecom officials. Victims are falsely accused of being linked to criminal or anti-national activities, after which they are told they are under digital arrest through WhatsApp video calls. After hearing such extreme allegations, most victims give in due to fear and lack of awareness.

The Vizag cybercrime police have asked the public not to share personal information or financial details through shady calls.

They have emphasised that law enforcement agencies do not demand money transfers, nor do they inform about crimes through phone calls, video calls or WhatsApp.

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