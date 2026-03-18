Divyang Shakti scheme launched in AP

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme in Andhra Pradesh on March 18, facilitating free travel for the differently abled on RTC buses.

Marking the launch of the scheme at Mangalagiri bus stand, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and the physically challenged persons, travelled by the Palle Velugu bus up to Penumaka.

Interacting with the differently abled on the occasion, the chief minister inquired about the benefits of the schemes being implemented for them.

Under the scheme, those with a 40 percent or above disability can travel by city ordinary, metro, palle velugu and express buses free of cost. They should take zero tickets by showing the disability certificate. It also offers a 50 percent concession for the attendants.

The scheme is aimed at supporting 12.76 lakh beneficiaries with a budget of Rs. 207 crore.

Activists of Alliance parties and people in large numbers participated in the programme.

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