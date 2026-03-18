Pfizer Organises Free Eye Camp In Vizag, Screens 523 Patients

Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, a leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, in collaboration with Sankar Foundation, organised a comprehensive free eye screening camp at Pedamushidiwada in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district, Vizag, under its CSR initiative on March 18.

Speaking on the occasion in Vizag, Ravi Chander, site head, Pfizer, who inaugurated the free eye camp, expressed his delight at partnering with Sankar Foundation and commended its commitment to delivering quality eye care services. He emphasised Pfizer’s intention to continue this association in the future to benefit more patients. Later, the Pfizer official distributed glasses and medicines to the patients.

The camp received a good response from nearby villages, with significant participation.

As many as 523 outpatients were screened, 380 glasses were prescribed, while 55 patients were identified for cataract surgeries and procedures. As many as 174 patients were provided with medicines.

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