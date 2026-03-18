Best Telugu Movies To Watch With Family This Ugadi!

Ugadi is a celebration of new beginnings, being the first day of the year on the Hindu calendar. This festival features delicious dishes, including the Ugadi pachadi, prasadam, and more. If you want to celebrate the festival with family, it’s best to watch something together. Here are some of the best Telugu movies that you can watch with your family for a great family!

Best Telugu Movies to watch with your family this Ugadi!

1. Uyyala Jampala

Soori and Uma Devi grew up in the same neighbourhood, often locking horns with each other. As they grow older, they continue to orbit around each other and realise that they are perfect for each other.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Srinivasa Kalyanam

Vasu is an architect from a close-knit family who falls in love with Sri, the daughter of a billionaire businessman. Both families agree to the wedding, but a difference of opinion occurs between Srinivas and Sir’s father.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Malliswari

Prasad, a bank employee in Visakhapatnam, falls in love with a woman named Malliswari. However, he falls into a deep problem when she turns out to be an heiress who is repeatedly targeted for murder.

OTT Platform: Zee5, YouTube

4. Happy (2006)

Bunny and Madhumathi meet during a trip and often quarrel when they meet. But after a slip-up happens, Madhu’s father arranges for her to marry a police officer. In order to continue her studies and not get married, Bunny and Madhumathi pretend to be lovers.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Gundamma Katha

Gundamma is a wealthy widow who mistreats her stepdaughter, Lakshmi, while lavishly showering her affection and wealth on her biological daughter, Saroja, and her son, Prabhakar. Upon observing the young women in the family, Ramabhadrayya, a friend of Gundamma’s late husband, decides to arrange marriages for his sons with the daughters.

However, the sons devise a clever plan to tame Gundamma and teach her a lesson.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Ninne Pelladtha

Mahalakshmi and Seenu meet at a wedding, falling in love at first sight. Although both families support the alliance, tensions arise when they meet, revealing old family feuds.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

So, which of these Telugu movies will be flickering on your screen this Ugadi festival? Let us know in the comments below!

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