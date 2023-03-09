The Zee5 digital platform provides some of the best content to stream online to its audiences. With diverse, impressive, and unique plotlines, they established their place as one of the best OTT platforms in the circuit. This list comprises some award-winning Indian movies and web series available on Zee5 that simply cannot be missed. They tell some legendary and forgotten tales of ordinary and extraordinary people. The intense drama and thrill will certainly leave you on the edge of your seat. So without further delay, hop on to Zee5 and treat yourself to some entertainment time.

Here is the list of award-winning Indian movies and web series on Zee5.

Kaafir

Kainaaz is a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, she ends up on the Indian side of the Line-of-Control. Vedant Rathod is a journalist, who seeks justice on her behalf. Directed by Sonam Nair, this thriller drama features Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina, Dishita Jain, and others in prime roles.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rangbaaz

The series is inspired by the life of Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal, Anandpal Singh. The story follows a gangster, Senab Haroon Shah Ali Baig, as he gets a taste of success and failure. Rangbaaz is one of the most-watched crime dramas in the country and remains to be a favourite for many. Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Jimmy Shergill, and others feature in lead roles. Bhav Dhulia and Sachin Pathak directed this series.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

The Broken News

Leading news channels Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7 enter a ferocious war, as they share opposite principles. While facing a sceptical future, journalists attempt to navigate and balance their lives. Based on Press by Mike Bartlett, this series is divided into two seasons. Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Indraneil Sengupta star in plot-defining roles.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Kaali

Depicting the dark side of Kolkata, Kaali is a mother who goes above and beyond to save her son in one night. Produced by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, this thriller drama stars Paoli Dam, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Banerjee, and others in plot-centric roles.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

State of Siege: Temple Attack

When a temple in Gujarat is attacked by a group of terrorists, brave NSG commandos step forward to save the lives of countless innocent civilians, who are held captive. Directed by Ken Ghosh, this action thriller film stars Akshaye Khanna, Gautam Rode, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in leading roles.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The Final Call

A pilot decides to end his life on the plane, which puts the passenger in danger. However, airline officer Kiran Mirza and other airline crew swing into action to manage the unruly situation. Based on I Will Go with You by Priya Kumar, this thriller drama film features Sakshi Tanwar, Anupriya Goenka, Arjun Rampal, and others in major roles.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

