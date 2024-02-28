Are you already itching for a getaway halfway through the week? While it may not be possible to actually go incognito thanks to life’s many responsibilities, you can always transport yourself to a different world with the power of media. Thankfully, the latest shows and movies released on OTT recently promise a diverse palette of entertainment. From captivating romantic dramas and spine-chilling horror to thought-provoking comedies, let’s explore this week’s lineup!

Wedding Impossible

Our first stop is for the hopeless romantics. “Wedding Impossible”, is a k-drama adapted from a popular webtoon that follows Na A-jeong, a charismatic extra actress, as she navigates the delicate balance between ambition and personal life. When her friend, Lee Do-han, heir to the LJ Group, proposes a fake marriage due to familial pressure, A-jeong accepts. The plot thickens with the involvement of Do-han’s younger brother, Lee Ji-han, jeopardizing the sham marriage.

Aren’t you curious to know what happens next?

Release Date: 26 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Anyone but You

The modern-day romantic comedy “Anyone but You”, stars two of Hollywood’s Sweethearts, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, as Bea and Ben. This film cleverly reimagines Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

Bea and Ben go from having a disastrous one-night stand to a feigned relationship amidst family and ex-partner dramas. Set against the vibrant backdrop of an Australian wedding, watch as the two navigate misunderstandings, transforming initial disdain into genuine affection.

Release Date: 27 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Five Nights at Freddy’s

In “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, Josh Hutcherson portrays Mike Schmidt, a security guard at the eerie Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Haunted by personal loss, Mike becomes entangled in the dark history of the pizzeria as animatronic mascots reveal a sinister past tied to the founder, William Afton. Blurring the boundary between the living and the spectral, Mike must confront the animatronics’ vengeance, Afton’s malevolent legacy, and his own guilt to protect what he holds dear.

Release Date: 27 February 2024

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Poor Things

Speaking of the latest movies released on OTT this week, an Oscar-nominated thinkpiece makes the list.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s film, “Poor Things”, is set in Victorian London. Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, who goes on a journey of self-discovery after a brain transplant. Revived by the eccentric surgeon, Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, Bella challenges Victorian norms by exploring love and autonomy beyond the conventional. Fleeing with the shrewd lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn, the movie traces her whirlwind adventure across continents.

Release Date: 27 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shogun

If you want a taste of 17th-century feudal Japan, transport yourself there with “Shogun”, a gripping drama based on James Clavell’s novel. Follow English navigator, John Blackthorne, played by Richard Chamberlain, as he navigates the complex political intrigues of Japan. Entangled between two warlords – Toranaga (Toshiro Mifune) and Ishido (Nobuo Kaneko), the series explores honor, betrayal, and forbidden love.

Release Date: 27 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Code 8 Part II

Get ready for the sequel to the 2019 science-fiction action film, “Code 8”! Set in a world where 4% of the population has supernatural abilities, the film follows a teenage girl seeking justice for her murdered brother. Joining forces with an ex-con and his former partner, the story unfolds against a backdrop of power, corruption, and the quest for justice. Robbie and Stephen Amell lead the cast.

Release Date: 28 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai

Looking to unwind (in a fun way)? Laugh along as you watch “Maamla Legal Hai”, a comedy courtroom drama set in the District Court in Patparganj, New Delhi. Led by VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), the quirky court staff navigates comedic yet thought-provoking legal battles. Upholding justice in the face of absurdity, the show challenges the legal system with wit, humor, and unexpected wisdom.

Release Date: 1 March 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Sunflower season 2

Sunil Grover returns in the dark comedy-drama “Sunflower”, for its second season. As Sonu Singh, he finds himself embroiled in another murder within the notorious Sunflower Society. With the entry of Rosie Mehta (Adah Sharma), a mysterious bar dancer, the plot thickens, and unexpected twists are brought to light as law enforcement delves deeper into the investigation.

Release Date: 1 March 2024

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Whether you’re in the mood for love, jumpscares, laughter, or historical intrigue, the shows and movies released on OTT this week have something for everyone. Grab your snacks and settle in for your midweek binge. Happy streaming!