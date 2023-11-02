Join us on a journey into the realm of love and desire as we delve into the most exquisite romantic English movies available on Amazon Prime Video. These films are a tribute to the profound emotions of the heart, weaving narratives of love, longing, and profound connections that will resonate with your very soul. From ageless classics to modern cinematic treasures, our handpicked collection of the finest romantic English movies on Amazon Prime Video is poised to whisk you away to a universe where love defies all boundaries. Prepare to be entranced, stirred, and spellbound by these enthralling tales of romance.

The Lucky One

Following three tours of duty in Iraq, a Marine embarks on a journey to Louisiana in pursuit of an enigmatic woman whom he credits as his guardian angel during the war. The screenplay for this compelling cinematic tale is skillfully crafted by the talented duo of Will Fetters and Nicholas Sparks, while the directorial helm is expertly guided by Scott Hicks. Leading the cast are the charismatic Zac Efron and the talented Taylor Schilling, whose on-screen chemistry promises to make this movie a heartfelt and memorable experience.

Two Night Stand

When an unexpected snowstorm hits, it strands two individuals who initially connected online, leading them to extend their one-night stand involuntarily as the blizzard rages on through the night. This captivating story unfolds with a screenplay penned by Mark Hammer and expert direction by Max Nichols. The film stars the talented Miles Teller and the charismatic Lio Tipton in the lead roles, promising an engaging narrative that explores the twists and turns of their unexpected and eventful night together.

Like Crazy

In the tale of cross-continental romance, a British college student finds herself deeply enamoured with an American counterpart, forging a connection that transcends borders. However, their love story takes an unforeseen turn when she faces deportation from the U.S. due to an overstayed visa, leading to their separation. This poignant narrative comes to life through the combined talents of the screenwriting duo Drake Doremus and Ben York Jones, who also take the directorial reins.

The Big Sick

Kumail, a Pakistani comedian, crosses paths with Emily, an American graduate student, during one of his stand-up performances. As their love story flourishes, Kumail grapples with the apprehension of how his conservative Muslim parents will react to his relationship with Emily. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when Emily falls seriously ill and slips into a coma. In this heartwarming and emotional tale, Kumail finds an unlikely bond with Emily’s deeply concerned parents. What makes this story even more extraordinary is that it’s based on the real-life experiences of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon.

The F Word

Wallace, having endured a series of unsuccessful relationships, discovers an immediate and deep connection with Chantry, despite her long-term relationship with her boyfriend. Together, they grapple with the intricacies of a unique bond where your best friend might just be the love of your life. This heartwarming story comes to life under the skilful direction of Michael Dowse, featuring a talented cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, and Megan Park in pivotal roles.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

In this captivating film, we delve into the life of a teenager who, to his surprise, finds himself reliving the same day repeatedly in an eternal cycle. His world takes a dramatic turn when he crosses paths with a girl who’s also ensnared in this time loop. What unravels is a love story interwoven with a touch of fantasy, as these two souls grapple with the complexities of their never-ending day and contemplate the possibility of breaking free. The screenplay, skillfully crafted by Lev Grossman, comes to life under the direction of Ian Samuels, with Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen taking on the lead roles and infusing the story with depth and charm.

