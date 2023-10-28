Malayalam cinema has gained international recognition for its expert storytelling and exceptional technical production values, especially in the realm of thrillers. Some of the most gripping and exhilarating Malayalam crime thriller movies that have kept audiences on the edge of their seats are now available on Amazon Prime Video. With their captivating narratives, superb character development, and skilled direction, these films have not only earned acclaim from critics but also resonated with audiences worldwide.

Kuruthi

Directed by Manu Warrier, this Malayalam social thriller features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, and other actors in pivotal roles. The film delves into the sociological issues in contemporary society where people commit acts of violence in the name of religion. “Kuruthi” has garnered high critical praise for its brilliant portrayal of this common issue.

CU Soon

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, “CU Soon” is an eye-opener. The film’s cinematography is astounding and stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in leading roles. It explores the world of hacking and online relationships. As the story unfolds with unexpected twists, it keeps the audience engaged.

Helen

A young suburban girl mysteriously disappears, prompting her loved ones to embark on a desperate search while she fights for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film stars Anna Ben, Lal, and Noble Babu Thomas.

Joji

“Joji,” an engineering dropout, aspires to achieve wealth without relying on his family. However, a significant event leads him to set his plans for wealth in motion. The cast includes Fahad Faasil, Basil Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, and others. This Fahad Faasil starrer is highly regarded as one of the finest Malayalam crime-thriller films. It is directed by Dileesh Pothan and can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Drishyam 1&2

Drishyam is one of the most critically acclaimed murder mysteries of all time. The plot of the first part follows the desperation of a middle-class father to cover his family’s crime. An unexpected perfect sequel to this, Drishyam 2 continues the story. Director Jeethu Joseph pulls the edge-of-the-thriller. In the sequel, the family from the prequel has to defend itself from the repercussions and the lawsuits against the murderer.

Virus

The deadly Nipah virus causes a massive outbreak in the state of Kerala. Nonetheless, a group of courageous individuals takes personal risks to contain the epidemic. This series is directed by Aashiq Abu and features Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas.

