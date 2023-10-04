Dive into the gripping world of crime, suspense, and intrigue as we explore some of the finest Indian murder mystery movies available to watch on popular OTT platforms. From mind-bending plots to stellar performances, these films have enthralled audiences with their suspenseful narratives and unexpected twists, making them a must-watch for any thriller enthusiast.

Here is a list of the top Indian murder mystery movies on OTT.

Badla

Badla is a 2019 Indian thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer and Taapsee Pannu as a murder suspect. The story revolves around a gripping legal battle where secrets unravel, blurring the lines between truth and deception.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ittefaq

Ittefaq is a 2017 Bollywood mystery thriller directed by Abhay Chopra. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha as a murder suspect and Akshaye Khanna as the investigating officer. The story follows their intense cat-and-mouse chase, revealing unexpected twists and turns as they try to unravel the truth behind a double murder.

OTT platform: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai is a 2020 Indian crime thriller directed by Honey Trehan. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop investigating a wealthy family’s murder. The star-studded cast includes Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Shweta Tripathi. As the investigation progresses, dark family secrets and a web of deceit come to light, making it a suspenseful and engaging thriller.

OTT platform: Netflix

Talvar

Talvar is a 2015 Indian crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film delves into the infamous Noida double murder case, starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi. The narrative explores different perspectives and investigative angles surrounding the crime, shedding light on the complex and controversial nature of the legal system and media in high-profile criminal cases.

OTT platform: Netflix

Drishyam 1 & 2

Drishyam is one of the most critically acclaimed murder mysteries of all time. The plot of the first part follows the desperation of a middle-class father to cover his family’s crime. An unexpected perfect sequel to this, Drishyam 2 continues the story. Director Jeethu Joseph pulls the edge-of-the-thriller. In the sequel, the family from the prequel has to defend itself from the repercussions and the lawsuits against the murderer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gaslight

In Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh, a young woman searching for her missing father in her family’s ancestral residence uncovers a web of deception, implicating those she once trusted, revealing a disturbing conspiracy that shakes her reality.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan, released internationally as Suspect X, is a 2023 Indian mystery thriller penned and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This film, an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan as a single mother embroiled in a murder mystery. Joining her are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these Indian murder mystery movies on OTT is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.