October’s first week brings an exciting lineup of films across genres, promising a cinematic treat for movie enthusiasts. From an intriguing Korean thriller to a blockbuster high-octane drama and a romantic comedy, these movies releasing in the first week of October on OTT are poised to captivate audiences with a diverse array of storytelling. These films, featuring stellar casts and compelling narratives, are set to grace small screens and offer an engaging start to the month.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT in the first week of October.

Khufiya

Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. The movie centres on Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent tasked with uncovering a mole selling India’s defence secrets to enemies. As she grapples with her dual identity as a spy and lover, she must decipher clues to protect her nation.

Release date: 5 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. The cast includes Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Keshav Deepak, Abhinav Gomatam, and Jayasudha. The plot revolves around a woman seeking to have a child without a partner, searching for a sperm donor with desirable qualities.

Release date: 5 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Fair Play

Fair Play, directed by Chloe Domont, features Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer. The plot follows a recently engaged couple. When the girl unexpectedly advances in a competitive hedge fund firm, their relationship teeters on the edge. She faces a crucial decision, forcing her to prioritize and navigate the delicate balance between love and career.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Ballerina

Ballerina is a Korean thriller directed by Lee Chung-hyun and starring Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu-rim. The story follows Ok-ju, a former bodyguard, seeking vengeance for a friend’s unjust death. Determined to impart a lesson, she takes on those accountable for the tragic event.

Release date: 5 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Gadar 2

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and more. The story follows Tara Singh, missing after a border fight during the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, likely imprisoned in Pakistan. His son, Charanjeet Jeete Singh, embarks on a mission to rescue him but gets imprisoned and tormented. Tara must now save his son from this harrowing ordeal and seek revenge for past events.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Insidious: The Red Door

“Insidious: The Red Door” is a horror film directed by Patrick Wilson. It stars Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Sinclair Daniel, Hiam Abbass, and Andrew Astor. The story follows Josh Lambert as he accompanies his son, Dalton, to college, only to confront a horrifying past that resurfaces and haunts their lives.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Mr. Pregnant

Mr. Pregnant, a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, features Syed Sohel Ryan and Roopa Koduvayur. The storyline revolves around a unique twist where the protagonist experiences pregnancy, delving into the delicate theme of maternal mortality during childbirth.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Great Indian Suicide

The Great Indian Suicide, a Telugu thriller, hits Aha streaming on October 6. It delves into a family’s perilous plan to revive a dear one through a mass suicide, inspired by real incidents in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Viplove Koneti, the cast includes Hebah Patel, Naresh VK, Pavitra Lokesh, and Jaya Prakash.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Totally Killer

Totally Killer is an American comedy horror film directed by Nahnatchka Khan and written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo. The cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Charlie Gillespie, and Lochlyn Munro. The plot centres on Jamie, whose mother grapples with the return of the “Sweet Sixteen Killer.” Jamie is accidentally transported to 1987, the year of the original murders, and must navigate the era incognito.

Release date: 6 October 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OMG 2

OMG 2, a 2023 Hindi satirical comedy-drama, was written and directed by Amit Rai. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil. The story revolves around a divine envoy assisting a father in winning a defamation case against his son’s school.

Release date: 8 October 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of October you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.