Prepare to be swept off your feet as we delve into the world of the best Malayalam romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video. Mollywood has a rich history of delivering heartfelt and memorable love stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. From tales of first love to epic romances set against stunning backdrops, these films offer a captivating blend of emotions, music, and storytelling that will tug at your heartstrings. Join us on a cinematic journey where love knows no bounds, and let these Malayalam romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video enchant you with their timeless charm and unforgettable moments.

Oh My Darling

Oh My Darling is a 2023 romantic comedy film directed by Alfred D Samuel and produced by Manoj Sreekanta. This delightful cinematic offering features a talented ensemble cast, including Anikha Surendran and Melvin G Babu in the lead roles. Notable supporting actors include Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Vijaya Raghavan, Nandu, and Archana Menon. Oh My Darling captivates audiences with its blend of laughter, love, and memorable moments, making it a must-watch addition.

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen takes an educational punch on the slavery of women. The film revolves around the story of every newly married woman who is forced to be a submissive wife. The film is raw while it shows everyday struggles, and attempts to fight the social stigma. A controversial film that it was, The Great Indian Kitchen was rejected by multiple streaming platforms as it had a controversial take on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue. After its direct release on am exclusive Malayalam streaming platform, Neestream, Amazon Prime Video also bought the rights three months after its release.

Oru Adaar Love

Oru Adaar Love, which translates into “A Fantastic Love” in Malayalam, is a romantic comedy film. This high school drama centres around Roshan, who, with the assistance of his friends, initiates a relationship with Priya. However, the plot takes an unexpected twist when he finds himself falling in love with Gadha, his best friend, leading to a delightful and complex romantic tale. The film stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Noorin Shereef in significant roles, with Roshan Abdul Rahoof also playing a prominent part.

Parayam

Parayam is a romantic film from 2004 directed by Anil. The story primarily follows Raju, a character whose father is determined to assist him in discovering true love. However, complications arise when Raju’s heart becomes entangled with Sudha, a young woman who is already in love with another man. The film boasts a talented cast, including Jishnu, Bhavana, Lalu Alex, Madhu Warrier, and many more, who bring this romantic tale to life with their performances.

4 Years

4 Years is helmed by director Ranjith Sankar and brought to life by Dreams N Beyond production. The film features Sarjano Khalid and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. The story revolves around Vishal and Gayathri, both engineering students, whose romance unfolds over four years. The fate of their relationship hinges on the events of their college’s final day, creating an intriguing narrative filled with love, challenges, and uncertainty. 4 Years is a cinematic journey that explores the ups and downs of young love, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the outcome.

Melle

Melle is a romantic film written and directed by Binu P Ulahannan. The story follows a young woman, who, after enduring a heartbreaking ordeal, embarks on a journey to her father’s homeland, where she crosses paths with a compassionate doctor, leading to a blossoming romance. The cast includes Amit Chakkalackal, Joju George, Vivek Bhaskar Haridas, Thanuja Karthik, Joy Matthew, and others.

