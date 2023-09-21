Engaging in the ritual of watching romantic drama has seamlessly woven itself into our daily routine, becoming a comforting escape into a world of emotions. The mix of cheesy and heartrending moments elicits genuine feelings that can only be experienced by fully immersing oneself in the narrative. These dramas offer captivating plotlines that draw us in, making us laugh, cry, and root for the characters. If you planning for a soothing and heartwarming binge this weekend, check out the top Korean romantic dramas on Netflix.

Here are some of the top Korean romantic dramas you should right away on binge.

True Beauty

Jugyeong faces bullying due to her appearance throughout her entire school life. Nevertheless, her life undergoes a significant change when she utilizes makeup to undergo a transformation and transfers to a new school. This series, adapted from a webtoon, showcases prominent actors such as Moon Ka-young, Hwang In-yeop, Cha Eun-woo, and others in key roles.

Business Proposals

Ha-ri arrives at a blind date, pretending to be her friend, to deter her friend’s potential date. However, things take an unexpected twist when they both discover that the suitor is none other than Ha-ri’s CEO. This romantic comedy series features Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seoul In-ah in starring roles, with direction by Park Seon-ho.

My Lovely Liar

Mok Sol-hee is a woman who has abandoned the pursuit of happiness after discovering her unique ability to detect lies when others speak. In contrast, Min-hyun leads the life of a renowned musician who has found himself under suspicion of murder and has adopted a new identity to escape the media frenzy. This drama, directed by Nam Sung-woo, features Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun in lead roles.

King the Land

This is the story of Cheon Sa-rang, a cheerful hotelier who always wears a smile, but everything changes when she crosses paths with Goo Won, the heir to The King Group, a prestigious hotel conglomerate, who becomes embroiled in a fierce battle over his inheritance. Directed by Im Hyun-wook and starring Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah, this drama unfolds the intricate tale of their lives.

Alchemy of Souls

“Daeho” explores the forbidden magic ritual known as Daeho, which enables the transfer of souls between bodies. It weaves a compelling narrative around the love and personal growth of young mages as they strive to overcome their challenging and tragic circumstances. Directed by Park Joon-hwa and featuring a talented cast including Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Go Youn-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun, this drama delves into the intricate world of magic and the human spirit.

Nevertheless

Park Jae-Eon, a university student majoring in painting, presents himself as a friendly and cheerful individual who seems kind to everyone. However, beneath his affable exterior, he maintains a genuine indifference towards others and has no interest in pursuing romantic relationships. Everything takes an unexpected turn when he falls head over heels in love with Yoo Na-Bi. Directed by Kim Ga-ram and featuring a talented cast including Han So-hee, Song Kang, and Chae Jong-hyeop, this drama explores the transformation of a young man who undergoes a profound change due to the power of love.

Let us know which one of these top Korean romantic dramas on Netflix you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for monthly OTT updates.