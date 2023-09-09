Living in a fantasy world is undoubtedly alluring, yet remains an elusive dream. Fortunately, indulging in Korean series can function as an enchanting gateway to that captivating realm. These dramas intricately spin tales of romance, intrigue, and spellbinding plots, effortlessly spiriting you away to alternate universes where limitless possibilities abound. The captivating characters, picturesque settings, and heartfelt narratives transport you to a realm where imagination knows no bounds.

Here is a list of top-rated Korean fantasy web series on Netflix you cannot miss.

The Uncanny Counter

Adapted from the webtoon, Amazing Rumour, by Jang Yi, this series revolves around the central character, So Mun. So Mun is a high school student with a disability who gets recruited into the Counters, a specialized team of paranormal hunters. Their mission is to track down and combat malevolent spirits that escape from the afterlife to harm humans. This fantasy series is directed by Yoo Seon-dong and Park Bong-seop, featuring Jo Byeong-kyu, Yoo Jun-sang, and Kim Se-jeong.

The Sound of Magic

Directed by Kim Seong-yoon and starring Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp, this story revolves around an enigmatic magician who inhabits an abandoned amusement park. Despite being an adult, he clings to his desire to remain a child. On the other hand, there’s a teenage girl, struggling with poverty, who yearns to grow up quickly. She lives with her younger sister and faces challenges in providing for them both.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

The central theme of the series revolves around the romance shared between Shim Cheong, a mermaid, and the cunning con artist Heo Joon-jae. Their narrative delves into the concepts of reincarnation, destiny, and unfulfilled love, all while interwoven with the parallel storyline of their counterparts from the Joseon era – the mermaid Se-hwa and the town chief Kim Dam-ryeong. This captivating show directed by Jin Hyuk and Park Seon-Ho, features Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Min-ho in the lead roles.

Mr Queen

Directed by Yoon Sung-sik and starring Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, and Bae Jong-ok, this series unfolds a tale of chaos when a modern-day chef unexpectedly finds herself inhabiting the body of a queen from the Joseon era.

See You in My 19th Life

Penned by Choi Young-lim and skillfully directed by Lee Na-jung, this K-Drama boasts a stellar cast including Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. The plot centres around Ban Ji-eum, who possesses vivid memories of her past life and reunites with her former lover in her 18th incarnation. As she endeavours to rekindle their connection, destiny weaves its intricate threads. Notably, the series is an adaptation of the webtoon authored by Lee Hey.

Ghost Doctor

This series spotlights two doctors with contrasting backgrounds and personalities: Cha Young-min (Rain), a brilliant yet conceited cardiothoracic surgeon, and Go Seung-tak (Kim-Bum), a skilled doctor with a fear of blood. Their lives take a twist when Young Min’s spirit inhabits Seung-tak’s body due to an unforeseen event. Directed by Boo Seong-cheol and starring Rain, Kim Bum, Uee, and Son Na-eun.

