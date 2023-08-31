Step into a realm where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where ancient myths collide with modern mysteries. With these Indian fantasy web series on OTT platforms, embark on a journey beyond imagination, where magic, legend, and the supernatural converge to create a world like no other. Get ready to be spellbound as you explore a realm where dreams take flight and the impossible becomes reality.

Fireflies

Fireflies is a Hindi web series directed by national award winner Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma. Aekam Binjwe, Meet Mukhi and Madhoo Shah are seen as the main leads of the series. The story flows as Parth a teenager finds a mystical boy, Jugnu in the forest. After Jugnu reveals his reality to Parth, they both set on a mission to protect a mythological tree.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Taaza Khabar

Miracles are undoubtedly something we all appreciate, don’t we? In a captivating fantasy tale, Taaza Khabar presents a story where the central theme is how a sanitation worker discovers a blessing while assisting another person. Directed by Himank Gaur, this series marks Bhuvan Bam’s debut series. The cast of the series includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, Nitya Mathur, J.D. Chakravarthy, and Deven Bhojani supporting the lead character of Bhuvan Bam.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tooth Pari

This is a unique vampire story set in India. The narrative follows a rebellious vampire with a chipped tooth who falls for a timid dentist on the streets of Kolkata. However, both human and mystical forces conspire to keep them apart. This fantasy-comedy series is directed by Pratim D Gupta and stars Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Tillotama Shome, Sikander Kher, and Revathi in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Asur

Asur has already earned its place by creating a vast space for itself in the web series world. Written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan and this series was directed by Oni Sen. The second season casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Watch Asur Season 2 to find out if bleak Dhanunjay Rajpoot and wavering Nikhil Nair would be able to stop Shubh from taking his revenge.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Let us know which one of these Indian fantasy web series on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.