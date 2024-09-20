Are you ready to step into a world where imagination knows no bounds, where robots fall in love, lions reclaim their thrones, and young girls wander into mystical realms filled with spirits? From Studio Ghibli’s breathtaking visuals to Pixar’s unforgettable characters, these movies blend art, adventure, and emotion into cinematic magic. With that, let’s dive into some of the best and highest IMDb-rated animated movies on OTT that you can watch this week!

1. Spirited Away

A magical world where courage is the key to freedom!

Chihiro is a ten-year-old girl who accidentally slips into the world of Kami, (the world of spirits according to Japanese folklore) while travelling to her new home. In a world where her parents are turned into pigs by a powerful witch, she is on a quest to find her way back while working in a bathhouse. Directed by Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away became Japan’s highest-grossing film, capturing hearts with its spellbinding animation and enchanting story.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Lion King

A timeless tale of love, loss, and redemption!

When it comes to animated classics, The Lion King has a special place in everyone’s hearts. Beyond the stunning animation, this movie has unforgettable songs like Hakuna Matata and Circle of Life.

The plot revolves around Simba, a lion prince who loses everything when Mufasa, his father and the king of the Pride Lands in Tanzania, is killed by his envious brother Scar. With a thirst to become the next king, he manipulates Simba and drives him far away from the Pride Lands. Simba finds friends in Timon and Pumbaa and grows up in an oasis, until his destiny calls him back.

OTT Platform: Diney+ Hotstar

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales is just a regular teenage boy until he gets bitten by a spider from a different universe. With the original Spider-Man gone, Miles doesn’t know whom to talk to about his new powers. However, an unexpected portal brings new allies and threats into his life. Can Miles navigate the challenges of being Spiderman while a bigger threat awaits him?

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In a web of dimensions, every universe has its hero!

Released in 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the movie, Into the Spider-verse, that dives deeper into the multiverse. On Earth-65, Spider-Woman, Gwen Stacy, feels lonely as she has to go through the heartbreak of her best friend’s death. Gwen joins an elite team of spider-heroes, who hunt villains from different universes.

While she is on a quest to find a supervillain who can transport her to different dimensions, she meets an old friend, who opens doors to more troubles. With stunning animation and an electrifying plot, this film pushes the boundaries of what superhero stories can be, making it one of the best animated movies on OTT – for Spider-Man fans and newcomers alike.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

5. Grave of the Fireflies

A heartbreaking tale of survival!

Seita and Setsuko, two young siblings survive World War 2. the dangerous war that happened between America and Japan between 1939 and 1945. With their parents gone, they depend on each other to face the brutal realities of hunger and isolation. Released in 1988, Grave of the Fireflies is a deeply moving animated war drama. It tells the story of North America’s bombing of Japan’s Kobe, during the end of the Pacific War. With its emotional depth and magical storytelling, it is easily one of the best animated movies to watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Wall-E

A lonely robot’s quest for love changes humanity’s future!

In a future where Earth has been abandoned, Wall-E is a robot who is responsible for cleaning humanity’s mess – all alone. One day Wall-E meets Eve, a special robot who has been dispatched from space on a secret mission to find life on Earth. Soon, they fall in love. However, things go awry when Eve is taken away to complete her mission. To protect their love, Wall-E follows her into the depths of space, embarking on an epic adventure that alters the fate of mankind. Released in 2008, Wall-E is a beautiful, wordless love story that transcends time, proving that even robots have the power to save the world.

OTT Platform: Diney+ Hotstar

6. Coco

Uncovering the true melody of life through a dance with the dead!

Miguel dreams of becoming a musician despite her family having banned music for a long time. A mysterious chain of events leads him to the world of death, where he finds Hector, a dead person who is desperate to visit his family on the Day of the Dead (a Mexican holiday dedicated to remembering the deceased).

Miguel and Hector embark on an adventurous journey and unlock the story behind Miguel’s family history. With stunning visuals and amazing characterisation, Coco is one of the best heartwarming animated movies.

OTT Platform: Diney+ Hotstar

7. Toy Story

A friendship that never fades!

Woody, a beloved cowboy doll, once held a special place in the heart of a little boy named Andy. He was Andy’s favourite doll until Buzz Lightyear, a superhero action-ranger appeared. Now, Woody feels that his status has been threatened, leading to a rivalry that opens a Pandora’s box of events. Toy Story is a heartwarming tale that reminds us that friendship is about more than just being number one. It is hands-down one of the best animated movies of all time, now streaming on OTT platforms!

OTT Platform: Apple TV

8. Princess Mononoke

A battle for the soul of the forest!

Ashitaka, the last Emishi prince, fights bravely against a deadly demon to protect his village. He succeeds in killing the demon, but gets wounded in the battle. Ashitaka’s wound later becomes a curse that takes his life. To break the curse, he embarks on a journey to the Western lands, where he gets caught in a struggle between forest gods and humankind. With supernatural elements and themes that revolve around environmentalism, this movie serves as an allegory between the civilisation and nature.

OTT Platform: Netflix

From heart-wrenching war dramas to interdimensional superhero adventures, these films have left an indelible mark on viewers’ hearts. So whether you’re revisiting an old favourite or discovering a new gem to watch, these best-animated movies on OTT will stay with you for a long time.

