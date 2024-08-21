Timeless Telugu movies are hitting the big screens again with their 4k releases. Movies like Vikramarkudu, Murari, and Indhra are taking us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. If you are looking for old-school romance, then here is a list of heartwarming classic, Telugu romantic movies from the 2000s that you might want to revisit (or suggest your non-romantic friend):

Sakhi (2000):

Sakhi is a romantic drama that tells the story of a couple who is willing to risk everything to be together. Later, however, they face the harsh realities and challenges of marriage that make them question their decisions. This film offers a genuine portrayal of relationships, highlighting the difficult truths that come with love and commitment. Starring Madhavan and Shalini, Sakhi is a classic love story of all ages.

It was initially made in Tamil and later remade in Telugu and Hindi. Alaipayuthey, its Tamil version, is a poetic masterpiece by Mani Ratnam, with iconic love dialogues that give audiences goosebumps. The heartfelt montages of love, paired with A R Rahman’s soulful music, continue to resonate deeply in the hearts of fans!

OTT Platform: Ahaa, Amazon Prime

Kushi (2001):

Kushi, a true gem in Telugu cinema, unfolds as a cinematic romance that captures hearts with its blend of charm and drama. This film is a successful remake of the Tamil movie. Starring Pawan Kalyan as Siddu and Bhoomika Chawla as Madhu, this film is a timeless masterpiece. The film begins with an adorable scene of two babies locking their hands, set to Manisharma’s melodious score, which enhances the film’s emotional impact.

As the story unfolds, Siddu and Madhu, navigate their relationship, face challenges, and ultimately reconcile, with their egos causing much of the drama. The dynamic between Siddu and Madhu is the heart of the film, making their journey both engaging and relatable. The music, particularly the tracks “Cheliya” and “Ammaye Sannaga,” remain everyone’s favorites. If you haven’t seen Kushi yet, it’s a must-watch. If you have, it’s worth revisiting-it never gets old. (Don’t miss out on famous nadumu (waist) scene)

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Trailer:

Murari (2001):

Murari is a beautifully woven love story that captures the essence of romance amidst the shadows of a cursed destiny! Murari (Mahesh Babu) is the beloved youngest son of a Zamindar family. He is cherished deeply by everyone, especially his eldest sister-in-law, Gopi, who raised him with love and care. Whereas, Vasu (Sonali Bendre), is a vibrant, city-bred girl, and the daughter of Gopi’s estranged family.

When Murari accompanies Gopi to her village, he meets Vasu and is immediately drawn to her. Their playful banter and undeniable chemistry blossom into a deep and genuine love, with Murari realizing that Vasu is the one he wants to spend his life with. However, their love is threatened by an ancient curse that looms over Murari’s life. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, this movie beautifully weaves together drama, romance, and deep-rooted family values. (you will be “tempted” to watch this movie again and again)

OTT Platform: SUN NXT

Trailer:

Manasantha Nuvve (2001):

A story of childhood sweethearts!

Starring Uday Kiran and Reema Sen, Manasantha Nuvve is the story of a young man and a young girl who love each other, but get separated in their childhood. It is a tender romantic tale that beautifully captures the innocence of first love and the power of destiny.

The film follows Chanti and Anu, childhood sweethearts separated by fate, only to be reunited years later. Their chemistry is heartwarming, and the film delicately portrays their rediscovery of each other.

With a soulful soundtrack by R P Patnaik, songs like “Manasantha nuvve” and “Tuneega Tuneega” enhance the romantic mood. Mansantha Nuvve is a nostalgic celebration of pure, undying love that resonates deeply with the audience making it one of the best in Telugu romantic movies. OTT platform: MX player, Amazon Prime Trailer: Anand (2004):

Anand, directed by Shekhar Kammula, is a romantic drama that stands out for its simplicity and genuine portrayal of love. The film tells the story of Anand (Raja) and Roopa (Kamalinee Mukherjee), two individuals with contrasting personalities, who are brought together by fate.

Roopa, an independent and strong-willed woman, is dealing with the pain of losing her parents and facing life’s challenges on her own. Anand, on the other hand, is warm-hearted, easygoing, and deeply caring. Their relationship begins with small, meaningful gestures, where Anand subtly enters Roopa’s life, helping her find happiness and comfort again.

What makes Anand special is its depiction of love as a slow-burning, tender emotion that grows through understanding, respect, and shared experiences. The romance between Anand and Roopa is not rushed, instead, it blossoms naturally, allowing the audience to savor each moment.

The film’s dialogues, filled with warmth and sincerity, along with the soothing music by K M Radha Krishnan, enhance the romantic ambiance. Anand is a heartwarming tale of love that feels real, relatable, and deeply touching, making it one of the romantic classic in Telugu movies.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube

Nuvvosthanante Nenoddhantana (2005):

A love that withstands all difficulties!

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a beautiful romantic drama that captures the essence of love, sacrifice, and the lengths one will go to win the heart of their beloved. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is set against the backdrop of rural and urban India.

The story revolves around Santosh (Siddharth), a carefree and wealthy young man, and Siri (Trisha), a simple village girl with a heart of gold. Their love story begins in the most unlikely of circumstances, with Santosh falling for Siri during a family wedding. What starts as a sweet, innocent attraction soon blossoms into a deep and passionate love.

However, their romance faces a major obstacle in the form of Siri’s protective brother, Sivarama Krishna (Srihari), who challenges Santosh to prove his love by enduring the hardships of rural life. Santosh’s journey from a pampered city boy to a determined lover willing to do anything for Siri is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Songs like “Something Something” and “Paaripoke Pitta” sets a playful mood. The chemistry between Siddharth and Trisha is electric, making their on-screen romance all the more engaging. It’s a film that leaves you with a warm heart and a belief in the magic of romance.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Trailer:

Godavari (2006):

Godavari, directed by Shekhar Kammula, is a beautifully crafted romantic drama set against the serene backdrop of the Godavari river. The film follows Sreeram (Sumanth) and Seetha Mahalakshmi (Kamalinee Mukherjee), who embark on a life-changing boat journey. Their love story develops gradually, marked by deep conversations and quiet moments, set to the soulful music of K M Radha Krishnan.

The chemistry between Sumanth and Kamalinee is tender and authentic, portraying a mature and genuine romance. Godavari captures the essence of love and self-discovery, offering a heartfelt and picturesque love story.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema

Trailer:

As you immerse yourself in these timeless, romantic Telugu movies, let the love, emotions, and unforgettable moments remind you of the magic that cinema can create. Whether it’s your first time watching or a nostalgic revisit, these films are sure to warm your heart and rekindle the romance in your soul.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.