Even as junior doctors in Visakhapatnam continue their strike protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, NSS students of Andhra University Arts College has launched a postcard campaign seeking justice in the case.

As a part of the campaign, the students posted cards addressing President, Prime Minister, Supreme Court Registrar and Chairperson of National Women’s Communication. The students demanded steps to ensure such incidents would not recur in future.

Candlelight rally

Condemning the brutal sexual assault and murder, on the trainee doctor in Kolkata, employees of LIC in Visakhapatnam took out a candlelight rally on 20 August. Seeking justice for the victim, they demanded steps to curb the heinous tendency and protection to women in society. Participants in the rally underlined the need for enacting laws to protect doctors on duty.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike by junior doctors has its impact on medical services, particularly at KGH. Over 800 junior doctors and over 1,200 medicos have been striking work for the past six days. As a result, out-patient services have almost come to a halt and services of senior doctors are being utilised to ease the situation to some extent.

According to hospital superintendent Sivananda, medical services were extended to over 1,600 out-patient on 20 August. Eight emergency cases were also treated, he said.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu