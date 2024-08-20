The organiser of the Parisuddhatma Agni Sruti Aradhana Trust, which is running the orphanage at Kailasapatnam in Kotauratla mandal near Visakhapatnam where three children died due to food poisoning on 19 August, was arrested, according to Anakapalle district Superintendent of Police M Deepika.

Addressing the media, the SP said the organiser, Kiran Kumar, did not inform the police about the incident and sent the children to their villages. While a total of 36 children were taken ill, three of them died as they did not get timely treatment, the SP said adding cases were booked against Kiran Kumar under various sections.

CM serious

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a serious view of the death of three children due to food poisoning at an orphanage at Kailasapatnam in Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalle district on 19 August.

While ordering a detailed probe into the incident, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that those responsible for it would be arrested. He further directed the authorities concerned to close all the unauthorised hostels immediately.

The government would take care of the children and also nearly the entire expenditure for their treatment, said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased children. Earlier, he had a discussion with HRD Minister N Lokesh on the incident. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited KGH in Visakhapatnam where the children affected by the food poisoning case are getting treatment and talked to them.

