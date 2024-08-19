Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalle MP C M Ramesh have expressed shock over the death of three children due to food poisoning at Kailasapatnam in Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalle district.

The Chief Minister directed the Anakapalle District Collector to ensure better treatment for the children who are undergoing treatment at the hospitals in Narsipatnam and Anakapalle. He also sought a detailed report from the authorities concerned on the causes that led to the death of three children.

Expressing shock over the incident, Anitha talked to the superintendents of the KGH, and the hospitals at Narsipatnam and Anakapalle over the phone and enquired about the condition of the students who had fallen sick. She directed them to provide better treatment to the children.

Anakapalle MP also talked to the officials of Anakapalle district and doctors of Narsipatnam and Anakapalle hospitals and enquired about the health of the students. Anakapalle Joint Collector Jahnavi visited the hospital where the students are undergoing treatment and enquired about the treatment. She directed Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaram to inform her about the condition of the children from time to time.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad visited the KGH and talked to the parents of the students who were taken ill following the food poisoning incident in Anakapalle. He promised better treatment to their children.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, while expressing shock over the death of three children due to food poisoning, urged the government to help the families of the deceased children. The YSRCP chief alleged negligence on the part of the government pointing out the lack of supervision of the educational institutions.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu