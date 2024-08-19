Three children died due to food poisoning at Kailasapatnam in Kotauratla mandal of Anakapalle district near Visakhapatnam on 19 August 2024. According to reports, the inmates of an orphanage in the village were taken ill after eating samosas on 17 August night. They were admitted to hospital immediately and three of them died while undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Jashuva, Bhavani and Sraddha.

Twenty-four other students are getting treatment in hospitals at Narsipatnam and Anakapalle. While seven children were admitted to the Narsipatnam area hospital, 17 others are being treated at the Anakapalle area hospital.

District Education Officer Appa Rao has ordered a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, the authorities concerned reached the Narsipatnam area hospital to take stock of the situation. Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaram and DSP Mohan enquired the hospital staff about the condition of the students.

On the advice of the doctors at the hospital, five of the seven students, who had been admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning, were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better medical care. Of the five, the condition of four is said to be critical. As many as 27 of the 86 inmates of the orphanage were taken ill after eating samosas.

Read also- Two restaurants in Visakhapatnam busted for stale food

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu