On 12 August 2024, food safety officials raided several restaurants in Visakhapatnam, uncovering instances of stale and substandard food being served to customers. Visakhapatnam Assistant Food Controller, along with his team, conducted inspections across various locations

During the raids, two well-known restaurants, Green Valley Resto Cafe in Ramnagar and Innocent Bachelor in Old Jail Road were found storing around 10 kg of stale meat worth Rs 10,000 in refrigerators, intending to recook and serve it to customers. Notices were issued to the restaurant owners, and samples of the spoiled food were collected.

In addition to this, officials gathered samples of food suspected of containing unauthorized colors and sent them for laboratory testing. The inspection also revealed that some eateries were reusing low-quality oil for cooking, raising further concerns about food safety.

Dining out in Vizag has become a trend in the last few years, with new eateries popping up all over the city. But with this rise in food joints comes a big question: Are they keeping our food safe? There’s growing worry that some places might be cutting corners when it comes to making sure our food is clean and safe to eat.

Last year alone witnessed several restaurants being caught in violation of food safety protocols during surprise raids by officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), shedding light on the prevalence of practices that compromise public health. The ramifications of consuming food prepared under substandard conditions can manifest in severe gastric issues and other health complications, emphasizing the critical importance of prioritizing food safety.

Incidents such as the reheating of frozen meat, the use of stale ingredients, and unhygienic kitchen conditions have highlighted the pressing need for stringent enforcement of food safety regulations in restaurants in Visakhapatnam. The scale of the problem is significant, particularly given the sheer number of food vendors in Vizag. With an estimated 20,000 street vendors operating in the city, the collective impact of lax food safety practices is substantial and has the potential to worsen if left unchecked.

