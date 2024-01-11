Is eating right and healthy one of your New Year’s resolutions for this year? Look no further, we got you covered with a list of amazing healthy food outlets in Vizag that offer delicious varieties at affordable prices. From scrumptious sandwiches to tasty salad boxes and multigrain pasta, these outlets have it all. And the best part, you can find all of these outlets on Swiggy and Zomato, which means you can enjoy healthy and delicious food at the comfort of your doorstep. These healthy delights won’t just nourish your body, but tantalize your taste buds too! So go ahead, order up a feast for your senses, and kickstart your new year with a smile.

Swap

One of the well-known Healthy food outlets in Vizag, Swap, offers delicious food at affordable prices at your doorstep. Their menu includes freshly made healthy smoothies, protein sandwiches, salads, multigrain pasta, brown rice bowls, and diet packs. Some of their must-try items are grilled chicken salad, paneer salad, egg millet bowl, and high-fiber smoothies.

Subway

Subway is one of the popular restaurants in the city if you want to find some healthy food options. They specialise in club sandwiches, wraps, and salad boxes. They are known for their customizable food options and healthy bread options. Subway offers good vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including ham, turkey, tuna and paneer, aloo, and vegetable patties. It is located in MVP Colony, Yendada, and Gajuwaka in Vizag.

Eat here

Eat here, an eatery in Adarsh Nagar, Peddawaltair, serves healthy and affordable food, largely breakfast options. Their main aim is to support the needy, and they feed many underprivileged people every day. Their tasty vegan food is completely made with healthy ingredients, and they also use very little oil. They are known for offering yummy vegan food in Vizag, and visitors encourage the place for their value for money. Some of their must-try items are paneer dosa, Pottikal idli, and their vegan burger.

Plenty, The Kitchen of Destiny

The eatery located in HB Colony, offers affordable healthy food at your doorstep. You can order from them on both Swiggy and Zomato. A few of their menu options include Kiwi oat jar, quinoa salad, and grilled chicken salad. You can choose from a variety of 22 different salads. They also offer some scrumptious rice meal box options that you can not miss. You can also check out their sandwiches, wraps, and omelets which are extremely healthy. Some of their well-known starters include Grilled and herbed Paneer Fingers, Bell pepper hive, and BBQ paneer canapes.

Feast N Fit

This continental restaurant located in MVP is known for its healthy sandwiches and platters. Their healthy breakfast menu includes Fruit N Oat jar, Pinacolada Oats Jar along other oat varieties. They also have some high-protein omelettes which also include chicken and paneer. You can also savour their range of healthy sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Other options also include soups and appetizers. Their specially curated ‘Fit packs’ are a combination of carbs, healthy fats, and protein in the right amounts, perfect for those following a strict diet.

Kaloreez

A cute cafe located in Daspalla Hills, Kaloreez offers affordable healthy food options in addition to continental and North Indian food. The place is known for offering healthy food options at good prices. They have a wide range of Egg specials and over 12 healthy salad options on their menu. Their other healthy food options include wheat wraps, skinny platters, and healthy breakfast options. One can also substitute rice with quinoa if it is your preferred diet. Additionally, they have a separate menu section called the ‘diet starters’ if you have just started your diet plan.

Let us know which of these healthy food outlets in Vizag are your favourite.

