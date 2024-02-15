In recent years, the culinary scene in Vizag has undergone a significant transformation. While classic South Indian flavours continue to be a staple, there has been a notable surge in the popularity of Pan-Asian cuisine. With an array of authentic flavours and diverse culinary offerings, Pan-Asian restaurants have been capturing the palates of Vizag’s discerning food enthusiasts. Let’s look at some of the best Pan-Asian restaurants in Visakhapatnam from popular star hotels –

Mekong at Green Park: Mekong stands out as a beacon of authentic Pan-Asian gastronomy in Vizag. Boasting an elegant ambience and impeccable service, Mekong offers a culinary journey inspired by the regions traversed by the Mekong River, including Thai, Cambodian, Laotian, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Myanmar cuisines, complemented by Japanese offerings. Their jade cutlery and serene ambience add just the perfect touch. From their sushi to king prawns, you can have it all and still make room for their coconut jaggery ice cream!

Red Bowl at Novotel: Red Bowl presents a menu rich with flavours from Japan, China, and Thailand, reflecting a fusion of diverse culinary traditions. Its chic and contemporary ambience, adorned with vibrant colours and sophisticated decor, offers an inviting setting ideal for intimate gatherings, business engagements, or simply indulging in a memorable dining experience. Their rooftop dining with an excellent view of the beach makes it an ideal da place. Although limited, their menu offerings are rich in taste. Do not forget to order their chocolate sphere, that’s a dessert experience you don’t often get to see in Vizag!



Ming Garden, the Gateway Hotel: Ming Garden is celebrated for its stellar Pan-Asian and Chinese cuisines. With offerings that promise to tantalize the taste buds, guests may find it hard to step away from their dining experience. Notably, the Lotus Stem and Water Chestnut, along with their Dragon Roll, come highly recommended, ensuring a culinary journey worth savouring.

Kai at Welcom Hotel Devee Grandbay: Kai offers a captivating dining experience with its Far Eastern-inspired ambience and authentic cuisine. Specializing in Chinese cuisine with Japanese and Thai options, Kai’s menu features unique starters and mouthwatering sushi, followed by main courses showcasing mock meat specialities and customizable mixed fried rice. Their Khao Soi is a must-eat! Guests can also enjoy specially curated Asian cocktails and beverages, complementing the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity and excellence in every dish.

With each establishment offering a unique culinary narrative, these restaurants have become integral to the vibrant dining experiences available in Vizag. These Pan-Asian restaurants in Visakhapatnam are poised to redefine the culinary landscape because they don’t just offer food but also an experience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.