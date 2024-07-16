If we lived in a magical universe (like Harry Potter), plates and glasses would fill up by themselves with our favourite food and drink – again and again until our stomachs are so full they hurt. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a magical world with self-filling cutlery and never-ending food, but a nourishing, laden thali sure comes close to it. That said, here are some restaurants in Vizag that serve the best thalis:

1. Subbayya Gari Hotel

Subbayya Gari Hotel, near Diamond Park, has gotten some good reviews for its Vegetarian Thali. For a more authentic experience, you can try their Butta Bhojanam, capable of feeding four people, where you’ll be served a variety of food on a traditional banana leaf.

2. Masaledaar Desi Rasoi

A pure vegetarian and Jain food destination that took off in Chennai, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi is now in Vizag. If you’re a North Indian in the city, you might find solace in their Punjabi Thali, which serves roti, naan, dal, sabzi, and more!

3. Amritsar Haveli

Once again, if you live in Vizag but have North-Indian food preferences, Amritsar Haveli provides some wholesome vegetarian Punjabi food. You can try their Mini Thali, Haveli Special Thali, Amritsar Thali, Jain Thali, or World Record Thali – there are too many options to choose from!

4. Heritage Restaurant

Managed by Daspalla, this pure vegetarian restaurant in VIP Road offers soul-satisfying thalis to taste. The signature Heritage Thali comes with a North Indian curry, 2 South Indian curries, 2 types of rice, dal, curd, pickle, and papad. And don’t forget to make room for dessert!

5. Ganapati Family Restaurant

If you are in search of a place where you can spend time with your family while enjoying a pocket-friendly meal, then this restaurant in Vizag is where to go. You can choose from a variety of thalis, including the Mini Thali, Bengali Thali, North Indian Thali, and Royal Thali. If you visit on a Sunday, make sure to try their Sunday Special Thali!

So, if you want to treat your tummy to not one, but many flavours, thalis from these five restaurants in Vizag cannot be missed.

