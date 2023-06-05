Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach has grandly launched its newest dining outlet, Red Bowl Pan Asian Kitchen, on 4 June 2023. This exclusive addition to the hotel’s culinary offerings promises to take guests on an exquisite journey through the diverse flavours of eclectic fusion cuisine. Located within Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Red Bowl Pan Asian Kitchen aims to become a go-to destination for those seeking an exceptional Pan Asian dining experience.

Whether guests are looking to embark on a gastronomic adventure or simply unwind after a busy day, the restaurant promises to treat them with its impeccable service, captivating atmosphere, and extraordinary flavours. The rooftop kitchen is a dynamic and innovative restaurant that invites guests on a culinary journey through the diverse and flavorful cuisines of Asia, creating an immersive experience where traditional dishes are reimagined with a contemporary twist.

Under the guidance of Chef Vikram’s culinary team, Red Bowl’s menu showcases the finest flavours from countries such as Japan, China, and Thailand, and, is expertly crafted to tantalise every palate. The restaurant’s stylish and modern ambience perfectly complements its culinary offerings. The carefully designed interior features a vibrant colour palette and elegant decor, creating a warm and inviting space that is ideal for intimate gatherings, business meetings, or simply enjoying a memorable dining experience.

On the occasion of the launch Lakshmi Sridhar, General Manager of Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach & The Bheemili Resort, said, “We are delighted to introduce Red Bowl Pan Asian Kitchen, a culinary haven that celebrates the vibrant flavours of Pan Asian cuisine. The contemporary outlet offers a truly immersive dining experience that will leave a lasting impression on our guests. The opening of this much-awaited dynamic restaurant signifies our ongoing dedication to offering a wide range of captivating dining choices, enhancing the overall experience for both our valued guests and all the passionate gourmet enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam”.

