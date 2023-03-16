The food culture in Vizag is diverse and lavish. The number of options when it comes to food is vast with cuisines like Indian, Continental, Mexican, and more. Among the many cuisines the city offers, pan Asian is one of the most popular choices. The restaurants specialising in Pan Asian dishes in Vizag have been getting attention in recent years for their innovative delicacies. So when you’re in the mood to experiment and try something new, consider giving these dishes a go!

Here are 6 must-try pan Asian dishes from famous restaurants in Vizag you cannot miss.

Nasi Goreng, Wok Republic

Nasi Goreng, in simple words, is Indonesian Stir Fried Rice. Adding fish sauce, tamarind, and other secret ingredients makes this different from regular fried rice. This delicious fried rice is topped off with a fried egg, which enhances the flavour. Moreover, Wok Republic’s menu ranges from drool-worthy starters like Thukpa Momos to their signature Bento Boxes.

Location: Beside Sarvani Sweets, Asilmetta Junction

Vegetable Tempura Urumaki, Mekong

Urumaki is a traditional sushi roll but inside out. This Japanese dish is stuffed with mixed vegetable tempura, alongside a flavoursome dip. Apart from the Vegetable Tempura Urumaki, Mekong specialises in a wide range of delicacies from Thai and Chinese cuisine.

Location: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar

Kung Pao Chicken, The Asian

This savoury and sweet Chinese dish is simply lip-smacking! Kung Pao Chicken is made with stir-fried chicken tossed in peanuts, veggies, and chilli peppers. The Asian restaurant is also known for its Spicy Korean Ramen, Veg Manchurian Noodle Bowl, and Crispy Gyoza Ramen.

Location: Sector 9 Drive-In, MVP Double Road

Thai Fried Rice, The Red Box

Red Box’s Thai Fried Rice is made with rice tossed in a Thai Special sauce, along with Zucinni and Basil leaves. A choice of gravy is served as a side. The Red Box specialises in Pan Asian cuisine serving an array of dishes including Fried Momos, Garlic Noodles, Tom Yum soup, and more.

Location: MVP Sector 7, MVP Double Road

Laksa, Upland Bistro

Laksa is a spicy noodle soup with a coconut milk base from Malaysian cuisine. This savoury dish is made with veggies or meat of choice along with noodles. It is also recommended to try the wide range of delicacies offered in Mexican and Continental cuisines at Upland Bistro.

Location: Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

Lotus Stem and Water Chestnut Soup, Ming Garden

Water Chestnut Soup is local to the Sichuan province, China. This exquisite dish is made with sliced Lotus stems in flavourful Water Chestnut Soup. Ming Garden specialises in beautifully crafted Chinese and Thai delicacies, accompanied by an exclusive collection of wines.

Location: The Gateway Hotel,

