Apart from the alluring beaches, Vizag takes immense pride in possessing eateries that cater to everyone’s palates. Fast food is loved by the coastal folk and is a major part of most of our lives. From being a perfect way to indulge in our cravings to simply treating us with unique flavours, fast food is significant to us. The fast food range in India is also highly diverse, which gives us a lot of options to pick from. Having said that, here are some famous Indian fast food dishes Vizag boasts.

Here is a list of the famous Indian fast food and where to find them in Vizag.

Gobi Manchurian- Rolls Station

Originating from the Cultural Capital of India, Kolkata, Gobi Manchurian is among the most loved fast foods in India. Crispy fried cauliflower, dipped in a spicy and savoury sauce makes this mouth-watering delicacy one of our favourites. If you are craving this appetizing snack, Rolls Station is your destination. This eatery specialises in Chinese and Sichuan cuisines. Paneer Noodles, Chicken Rolls, Mushroom Rolls, and Lollipop Biryani, are their other must-haves.

Location: Seethammadhara

Momos- Wonton Momos

Momo is a warm delicacy originating from Northeast India. The delicacy was introduced to Vizag a few years back and has taken over since like a storm. Wonton Momos is renowned in the city for serving the best momos. They are always flooded with an ecstatic crowd, ready to indulge in their wide range of dishes. It is recommended to try their Veg Fried Momos, Paneer Fried Momos, Chicken Tandoori Momos, and Spring Rolls.

Location: Bowdra Ring Road, NAD Junction

Frankie- Tibbs Frankie

Frankie is known to be the Indian sandwich. Taking its origin from the City of Dreams, Mumbai, Frankie is India’s take on a Lebanese pita roll. When in need of a delicious yet, filling evening snack, give Frankie a try. Tibbs Frankie is a famous food franchise in India, famed for serving the best Frankies. Chicken Tikka Frankie, Paneer Frankie, Tangy Paneer Frankie, Chilli Chicken Frankie, and Veg Frankie, are some of the best options from their menu.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara and MVP Colony

Jalebi- Sweet India

Having some piping hot jalebis on a hectic workday can instantly make you feel better. The birth of Jalebi in India is unknown, nevertheless, it is among the most savoured desserts by the citizens. Sweet India is immensely loved by Vizag folk for countless reasons, and their syrup-dipped jalebis are on the top. The famous eatery serves mouth-watering north Indian street food. Samosa, Vada Pav, Dhokla, Onion Kachori, and Chaat from their menu simply cannot be missed.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road

Desi Noodles- Teenage Point

Every Indian eatery has its own take on noodles, and each one of them is better than the other. Teenage Point is famed for bringing the best flavours to our palates. They have a range of desi noodles on their menu, among which Chicken Noodles, Chilli Chicken Noodles, Veg Schezwan Noodles, and Veg Manchurian Noodles, are the best-selling options.

Location: Ushodaya Junction

Vada Pav- Narendra Snacks

Vada Pav is famous Indian fast food, native to Maharashtra. If you are looking for a quick bite, Vada Pav marks to be the perfect option. It is delicious, flavour packed, and also convenient to eat. Get your hands on the best Vada Pav, in Vizag, at Narendra Snacks. It is fairly new in the city but, has quickly established its place, in the hearts of the citizens. Hot Mirchi Bajji, Puri with Curry, and Pain Puri are also recommended to have.

Location: Opposite MVP Circle, MVP Colony

Let us know which one of these fast foods in Vizag is your favourite.