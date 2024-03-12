Sivaji Park, in the Visakha East Constituency Third Zone, 17th Ward Shivaji Palem, of Vizag City, recently got a new look after the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) allocated Rs 1.53 crore for its renovation.

The City Mayor, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, inaugurated the renovated park along with Member of Parliament Visakha East Constituency, MVVS Satyanarayana, 17th Ward Corporator, Gedela Lavanya Nagaraju, JCS Mandal Incharge, Pila Prem Kiran, and others on Monday. Regarding the new developments, she said: “The corporation is initiating several measures to provide a pleasant ambiance for the city residents to unwind. As a part of it, parks in the city are being given a face-lift.” Similarly, several works were taken up to beautify the City of Destiny, she said.

Spread over a total of 16 acres of land, Sivaji Park previously comprised lush greenery, huge fountains, a kid’s zone, roller skating rink, among other attractions. As a part of the renovation, water fountains, modern lighting on both sides, BT road at the entrance, an open amphitheater, modernized toilets, a central plaza, and other equipment were provided at the Sivaji Park – which residents of Vizag can now enjoy.

The central plaza has been upgraded with fresh tile flooring, a revamped entrance arch featuring an aluminum composite panel, and a rejuvenated fountain. Renovations have also been carried out at the Open Air Theatre (OAT), complemented by improvements to the walking tracks, and the canteens have been refurbished. Additionally, the redevelopment emphasizes the enhancement of landscaping and the cultivation of green spaces.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Visakhapatnam is getting a beautiful look and efforts are on to make it a model city, observed the Mayor. She also added that parks in all wards in the city were being developed.

Officials of the GVMC and YSRCP leaders were present at the programme.