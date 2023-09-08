Sivaji Park in MVP Colony is undergoing a much-needed transformation as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) kicks off a ₹2 crore renovation project to address long-standing issues and rejuvenate the park. Over the years, the park’s walking track, play equipment, toilets, amphitheatre, shelters, and drinking water facilities have deteriorated due to negligence.

Residents and welfare associations have consistently complained about the park’s poor sanitation. The iconic water fountain, once a major attraction, had fallen into disrepair, and the skating rink also required urgent repairs. In response to these concerns, the Visakhapatnam civic body launched renovation work at the Sivaji Park in MVP Colony in June.

Also read: International cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam Port will be a catalyst, says Union Minister

A GVMC official notified that substantial changes were already visible. The central plaza received new tile flooring, an aluminium composite panel-clad entrance arch, and a restored fountain. The Open Air Theatre (OAT) underwent renovations, along with enhancements to the walking tracks. Three modern toilets within the park and a renovated canteen are also under the pipeline.

The redevelopment efforts also prioritise landscaping and greenery development. Approximately 40% of the work is completed, with the rest anticipated to finish within a month.