When in Vizag, a walk down the streets is enough to keep your hunger on its toes, what with aromas wafting from the many restaurants and eateries dotted along the city’s roads. Here, our mornings begin with idly-dosa stalls welcoming hassled office-goers and families. Fast food vendors take over the evening shift, calling to passers-by with the smell of warm bajjis, punugulu, pakoras, jalebi, and more. Food, surely, is the city’s love language, and these iconic eateries in Vizag prove that it always has been. If you’re looking to rediscover the city through food, you must start here – with these 6 celebrated spots.

Sri Sairam Parlour



The early bird catches the worm, and the early Vizagite catches their first quick bite of the day at Sri Sairam Parlour. A preferred breakfast spot for many, the place has a menu of authentic South Indian tiffins. Dosa, Bonda, Poori, Pesarattu – you can find it all here. This food joint has been serving Vizag since 1997. If you plan to visit, be prepared for a hubbub, as the place is usually jam-packed.

Venkatadri Vantillu

Quality and consistency have earned this place a good name in all corners of Vizag as one of the best restaurants. With many budget-friendly options, Venkatadri Vantillu will keep your stomach and wallet happy. Andhra tiffins are a specialty here, with their sponge, steam, and millet dosas being signatures (amongst many other varieties)!

Sweet India

The go-to for everything sweet and savory! An abode that was been operational since 1971, with its branches spreading from Vizianagaram to Vizag, this confectionery has stood fast on its promise to deliver ‘purity in every bite’. With its pani puri, pav bhaji, samosa chaat, and more, this is a must-visit if you’re craving some hot North Indian street food. The place has a homegrown brand of namkeens and sweets too.

For mouthwatering samosas, hot jalebis, and everything in between, Sweet India is a favored snack-shack in this beach town.

Hotel Daspalla

If you happen to spend the day shopping in the city’s bustling shopping district, Jagadamba, then you have to treat yourself to a meal at Hotel Daspalla. On the more luxurious side, this hotel has a chain of restaurants that cater to different moods – Dakshin and Dharani being the most popular. Dakshin is your spot if you want some delicious non-veg options or are in the mood for an Andhra Buffet. South and North Indian vegetarian cuisine and thalis can be enjoyed in Dharini.

Sea Inn – Raju Gari Dhaba

Raja Gari Dhaba holds a special place in the hearts of GITAM University graduates. Conveniently situated near the institute, this is a beloved restaurant that has been best-known for offering fresh, delicious, and spicy Andhra-style cuisine since 1988. Their famous Rajugari Kodu Pulao, Natukodi Pulusu, Gongura Mutton, and Crab fry are signatures, along with their range of Biriyanis. With a rustic ambiance, the place has maintained an old-timey aura.

Chandu Sweets

One of Vizag’s oldest, Chandu Sweets is a household name that has been around since 1963. With its original branch in Poorna Market (which is still operational), many hold memories here, with only good things to say about its service and quality. Evenings are the busiest at Chandu Sweets, as the chaat stalls outside light up their stoves and welcome eaters from all over. The shop is renowned for its traditional Indian sweets, finely made. From mouth-watering laddus to rasgullas, you can satisfy your sweet tooth here.

These restaurants, eateries, and canteens in Vizag remain golden in the city’s past and present, having fed generations of the city’s families. While newer, younger places usher in fresh cuisines and flavors, these eateries are interwoven in the fabric of our culture, they capture the tastes of Visakhapatnam since time immemorial.

