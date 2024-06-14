Although there are several Italian and American restaurants in Vizag, we only have a handful of places that serve top-notch Thai delicacies. It’s quite a task to ace this rich, flavourful, and complex cuisine and no one does it better than the following restaurants. So, here’s a list of our favourite restaurants in Vizag that serve Thai food:

1. The Red Box

If you’re looking for some delectable Thai food when on a budget, The Red Box is the place to be! With mouth-watering dishes like Thai Chilli Fish and Chicken Thai Fried Rice and Shredded Chicken with Capsicum, The Red Box serves deliciousness at pocket-friendly prices.

2. Mekong

Mekong is where the locals go for a Thai feast!

Nestled in Hotel Green Park, Mekong’s kitchen whips up authentic, lip-smacking dishes like Gai Pad Bai Gaprow, Chicken Gaeng Phed Gai, and Pad Thai prawn noodles that leave customers yearning for more. Their elaborate menu features anything your heart desires and will leave you impatient to return!

3. Red Bowl Bar

Among Novotel’s many restaurants is Red Bowl Bar, offering a Pan Asian dining experience to Vizagites. Their menu brims with a range of authentic Thai dishes like Tom Yum Goong, Gaeng Phed Je, Thai Chilli Basil Noodles, and the like. If you’re in the mood to splurge on some Thai goodness, this is the place to be!

4. Ming Garden

Located in The Gateway Hotel, Ming Garden is known for its masterfully made Pan Asian dishes. Its extensive menu, with several Thai dishes, offers a myriad of Chinese and Japanese options as well. Their top-notch service, luxuriant ambiance, and delectable dishes are sure to win your hearts!

Explore these places the next time you decide to eat out in Vizag, and immerse yourself in the flavourful and delightful world of Thai food!

