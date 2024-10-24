Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy has threatened to go on an indefinite fast, if necessary, for the protection of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who was made the North Andhra regional co-ordinator of the party recently, arrived in Visakhapatnam on 23 October night.

Speaking at the airport, the YSRCP leader said the party was against the privatisation of the plant and the Jagan government had stopped the privatisation efforts.

“The TDP-led alliance government has failed to keep its promise on the steel plant issue. Though being a partner of the NDA, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not convince the Centre on the privatisation issue,” alleged Vijaya Sai Reddy.

He further observed that the people were losing faith in the alliance government as the promises made during elections were not implemented even after 100 days of governance. Vijaya Sai Reddy was given a warm welcome by party leaders and activists at the airport.

VRS move

Meanwhile, the circular issued by the management of the steel plant on the Voluntary Retirement Scheme has caused panic among the employees. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in the circular, has invited the staff to choose the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

According to the circular, those who turned 40 years of age and completed 15 years of service are eligible for the VRS. Angered over the management move, workers of the plant demanded the withdrawal of the circular and merger of the plant with SAIL.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu