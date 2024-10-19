The foundation stone for for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’s new IT facility in Visakhapatnam is expected to be laid within the next 100 days, according to Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh. He made this statement on October 18, while in the city to attend a court hearing regarding a defamation case he filed against a Telugu daily in 2019.

Addressing the media, Nara Lokesh emphasised that investments like TCS’s upcoming facility would be transformative for Andhra Pradesh. “Not just TCS, but every investment in Visakhapatnam will be a game-changer for the State,” he noted.

Nara Lokesh shared that he has been actively engaging with industry representatives to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh. He revealed plans to travel abroad soon to meet with executives from various companies to secure Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). He also reiterated that generating 20 lakh jobs remains a key priority for the NDA government in the state.

In addition to these efforts, Lokesh announced the establishment of a Regional Economic Development Board for Visakhapatnam, aimed at increasing employment opportunities for the youth. “To promote investments efficiently, we have formed an Economic Development Board headed by a young IAS officer to streamline the permit process through a single-window system,” he said.

When asked about the crisis in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he strongly ruled out the possibility of its privatisation. “As long as the alliance parties are in power in the State, the question of privatisation does not arise,” he asserted.

As part of his two-day visit, Nara Lokesh also hosted a ‘Praja Darbar’ at the party office, where he heard grievances from local citizens. He assured them that he would work diligently to address their concerns at the earliest.

