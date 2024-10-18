“I will continue my legal battle against the Telugu daily, ‘Sakshi’, for publishing a false report with the sole aim of defaming me,” said State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh after attending the court in Visakhapatnam on 18 October in connection with the defamation case filed against the daily.

Addressing the media, Lokesh exuded confidence that he would win the case. “There is no change in the presentation of news by the daily and it continues the vicious campaign,” said the TDP leader.

“I never utilised the government services for my personal use. I take hot water and coffee powder along with me wherever I go,” said the Minister.

When asked about the crisis in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he strongly ruled out the possibility of its privatisation. “As long as the alliance parties are in power in the State, the question of privatisation does not arise,” he asserted.

About the reported differences among party leaders in Visakhapatnam, he brushed aside the talk stating that all were working in coordination. He, however, said if there were any minor differences, they would be sorted out. “We are all one family and solve minor issues, if any,” he said.

Lokesh further said that his ‘red book’ has already opened and those who had indulged in harassment of the TDP leaders and workers and resorted to illegal activities would face action ‘legally’ and there was no question of going back on it.

The TDP leader lashed out at former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he destroyed the state in the last five years.

Also read- Lokesh holds ‘praja darbar’ in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu