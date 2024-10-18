State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day tour on 17 October night, held ‘Praja darbar’ at the TDP office in the city on 18 October. Lokesh, who received representations from the people on their problems, assured them of a solution.

Alleging a raw deal to them, members of the Burma-AP Repatriates’ Association, lamented that their lands were encroached. Observing that over 7,000 families came to Vizag and settled in the city, they said successive governments have failed to address their problems.

After patiently hearing their grievances, Lokesh promised to bring their case to the notice of the government.

The RTC drivers, who were recruited on a contract basis in 2013, met the Minister and sought regularisation of their services.

Despite several representations made during the YSRCP regime, no initiative was taken to address their case, they complained and urged Lokesh to look into the issue. Lokesh responded positively to their plea for regularisation.

A majority of people, who met Lokesh at the ‘Praja darbar’, aired their personal grievances like family disputes, land encroachments, unemployment and delays in government service.

Earlier, Lokesh was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived at the airport by party leaders and activists.

After taking part in the ‘Praja darbar’ Nara Lokesh appeared in the Visakhapatnam district court in connection with the defamation case he filed against Sakshi, Telugu daily, for publishing an article to ‘defame’ him.

