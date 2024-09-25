At the Infrastructure Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Visakhapatnam on 25 September 2024, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the state’s ambition to bring a new IT policy within the next 100 days. The policy will be focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs as one of the promises made by the government during the elections.

Lokesh stated that after five years, IT and industry companies are once again showing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Visakhapatnam. “During the YSR Congress Party regime, people faced challenges due to a lack of focus on infrastructure like good roads. We are committed to creating 20 lakh jobs and attracting more investments to the region in the coming days,” the minister emphasized.

The government is currently in talks with several companies, and some details remain confidential due to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Lokesh assured that further announcements will be made once official agreements are signed. Initially, attention will be focused on resolving issues faced by IT companies already operating in Visakhapatnam, with efforts to bring new companies being the next priority.

Criticizing the previous YSRCP government, Lokesh reiterated that the last five years saw little progress in the IT sector. “In the past five years, there has been destruction in the state, and the IT Minister did not address the sector’s needs. Now, major industrialists are expressing interest in Andhra Pradesh again. We will progress systematically, and Visakhapatnam will soon see increased job opportunities, particularly with the establishment of data centres,” he said.

As part of this strategy, the Economic Development Board (EDB) will be revived to facilitate investments and economic growth in the state. Lokesh also took the opportunity to address the misinformation spread by the YSRCP regarding the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He assured that the TDP government is taking all necessary measures to save the plant and protect the jobs it provides.

Nara Lokesh concluded by announcing his plans to conduct field visits and roadshows with industrialists in the coming weeks, aiming to drive further investment into Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh’s IT sector. With the new IT policy set to be rolled out within 100 days, the government is optimistic about achieving significant milestones in job creation and infrastructure development.

