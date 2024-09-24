A fire broke out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Steel Melting Shop 1 (SMS-1) on the morning of 24 September 2024. The accident, reported by HMTV, occurred due to an explosion of the LPBE steel ladle, leading to severe injuries to Senior Manager Malleswara Rao, who was the Shift In-Charge at the time. He was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Senior officials from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant have arrived at the site to carry out a detailed departmental investigation on the fire. Further details are awaited.

On-Site Emergency Mock Drill at RINL

A day earlier, on 23 September 2024, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, conducted a plant-level emergency mock drill to assess the preparedness for handling emergency situations. The drill simulated a Liquid Nitrogen leak scenario at the Air Separation Plant-1 of the Utilities Department, involving two individuals who suffered cold burns and asphyxiation while performing maintenance activities.

Emergency protocols were followed, with various departments actively participating in the exercise. Firefighting systems, water curtains, first aid, and rescue equipment were effectively utilized. CISF personnel successfully carried out the rescue operation using Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and other emergency response tools.

