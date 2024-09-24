At the East Coast Railway Zone DRM meeting held in Visakhapatnam on 23 September 2024, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu requested railway officials to expedite a new Namo-Bharat train connecting Srikakulam with Visakhapatnam for daily commuters. He also requested new trains from Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “We are committed to improving passenger amenities, including FOB, RUB, and other key facilities, to enhance railway infrastructure and drive prosperity in the region. I was accompanied by my fellow parliamentarians from Andhra Pradesh and Odissa. Special thanks to my fellow parliamentarians for electing me as chairman of the Waltair DRM division.”

Attended the East Coast Railway Zone DRM meeting at Visakhapatnam, and discussed railway development works in Utharandra. Requested railway officials to expedite new trains from Srikakulam to Secunderabad, Tirupati, and a Namo-Bharat service connecting Srikakulam with… pic.twitter.com/txzxPZyEVc — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) September 23, 2024

Members of Parliament from the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway gathered in Visakhapatnam at the DRM meeting to discuss key railway infrastructure and service issues with Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway. The meeting saw participation from ten MPs representing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. K Ramamohan Naidu, Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, was appointed as the Chairman of the committee.

The MPs praised the Waltair Division for its developmental efforts while raising several issues related to train services, stoppages, and passenger amenities. They emphasized the need for increasing train frequency, extending services, constructing new railway lines, and building Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Road Over Bridges (ROB).

Acknowledging the MPs’ concerns, Parmeshwar Funkwal expressed gratitude for their ongoing support and shared updates on East Coast Railway’s performance, focusing on passenger services and infrastructure developments. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Saurabh Prasad, assured the MPs that their suggestions would be prioritized and reviewed thoroughly.

The East Coast Railway Zone DRM meeting – where a new Namo Bharat train between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam was proposed – was attended by MPs including Golla Baburao (Rajya Sabha), Muzibulla Khan (Rajya Sabha), M Sri Bharat (Visakhapatnam), Dr G Tanuja Rani (Araku), Balabhadra Majhi (Nawarangapur), K Appala Naidu (Vizianagaram), Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka (Koraput), Dr Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy (Brahmapur), and Mahesh Kashyap (Bastar), with a representative from Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh also present.

