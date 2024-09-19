When the first train wheeled into Visakhapatnam (Waltair) Railway Station in 1893, it signalled the dawn of a new era for the city. Since then, the Indian Railway network has expanded considerably, and Vizag itself has transformed into a vibrant cosmopolitan centre. As thousands of passengers shuttle in and out daily, trains have become an indispensable part of life here. Some have even gone on to become crowd-favourites, thanks to their long history, impressive service, or simply because of the memories they’ve given people. Among them, these 7 trains stand out as the most popular trains in Visakhapatnam:

1. Godavari Express

The Godavari Express, running between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, has been a key rail in service since February 1, 1974. This 50-year-old train was known as the Waltair-Hyderabad Express, but was later renamed. This was done in recognition of the fact that the train route lies at the mouth of the Godavari.

In 2000, the Godavari Express made history by being the first train in the South Central Railway zone to introduce an air-conditioned first-class coach. The train has evolved significantly over the decades, with more air-conditioned coaches and reduced travel times. The train covers the journey between Vizag and Hyderabad in 710 km in about 12 hours.

2. Coromandel Express

46 years ago, one of the most premium train services in India, the Coromandel Express was established. It was designed with the vision of rivalling the Rajadhani Express, which was the only other luxury train service at the time. From an in-house pantry to a library and cinema, the Coromandel Express offered all sorts of amenities.

The train was a convenient option for workers from Kolkata who held jobs at Vizag Steel Plant or at the harbour. Today, it runs between Chennai Central and Kolkata Shalminar, offering stunning views from the Coromandel coast along the way. Running a length of 1,659 km along the eastern coast, it offers a swift and comfortable journey of about 26 hours.

3. Andhra Pradesh Express

While the train itself is only 8 years old, the name “Andhra Pradesh Express” has a 47-year-old legacy. The first AP Express was commissioned to connect the capitals of the two states, New Delhi and Hyderabad (the capital of pre-bifurcated Andhra Pradesh). Since the bifurcation in 2015, however, a new Andhra Pradesh Express started running from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi, and the old one was renamed to Telangana Express.

While serving as an important link to cities like Agra, Nagpur, Bhopal, and more, the train also holds sentimental value for Vizagites who were affected by the bifurcation of the two Telugu states. Going by the iconic name, the train is one of the few trains travelling along the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi rute. It is also the fastest.

4. East Coast Express

The East Coast Express is a daily service linking Hyderabad Deccan to Shalimar (Kolkata), stopping at Visakhapatnam on the way. This train, named after its route along India’s eastern coast, has been a staple since its inception in 1975. Covering a distance of 1,592 km in approximately 30 hours, it remains a vital link for travellers across the region. While it started off terminating at Howrah, it now stops at Shalimar. 47 years old and loved, the train is operated by South Eastern Railways and remains a preferred choice by Visakhapatnam residents for long-distance travel.

5. Konark Express

Operating for the last 47 years, the Konark Express has been a landmark in Indian Railways’ history. The train is named after Orissa’s famous Sun temple, Konark, which is located about 65 km away from Bhubaneswar. The train initially ran between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar, but it was extended to Mumbai CST in 1994 due to high demand.

Known for its distinctive navy-blue livery, the Konark Express continues to connect Mumbai with Bhubaneswar, maintaining its legacy as one of the oldest and most important trains on this route. Today, it is a preferred train for travellers in Vizag who are seeking to go to Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and more.

6. Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express

The Garib Rath is one of the most in-demand trains as it is an affordable travel option for those who want to go to Hyderabad. The train has become one of the most popular trains among middle and lower-income travellers from Visakhapatnam.

7. Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express

Despite being introduced recently, the Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express has quickly gained recognition for providing a breathtaking journey to Araku Valley. This scenic route provides travellers with stunning views, making it one of the most picturesque train journeys in India. The train has even been equipped with Vistadome coaches at the end for a more enjoyable journey.

In the coming years, these popular names could very well be remembered as iconic trains of a bygone era in Visakhapatnam. Did we miss any? Share your thoughts in the comments and let us know which other trains should be on this list!

